Like so many of rap’s modern greats, Lil Boosie is a complicated figure. He’s one of the most purely talented rappers of his generation, whose vivid storytelling has served as a model for countless southern rappers that have emerged in his wake. H.. more

May 1, 2017 6:24 PM On Music

“A heavy-handed, stop every vehicle with a burned out taillight approach to policing is counterproductive,” testified Rev. Joseph Ellwanger of MICAH. more

Oct 4, 2016 4:38 PM News Features 3 Comments

The draft of Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Action Plan, released two weeks after a Milwaukee police officer fatally shot Sylville Smith, has not yet had a public hearing and at least one influential Milwaukee Common Council member—Financ... more

Sep 6, 2016 4:42 PM News Features 2 Comments

In the midst of a citywide conversion about reducing tension between the police and the community, the Milwaukee Common Council released its “Public Safety Action Plan,” which offers no new programs for actually improving police-communit... more

Aug 30, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 22 Comments

Milwaukee Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Committee has come up with a handy list of really bad ideas everyone should be working together to root out instead of perpetuating. more

Aug 30, 2016 3:08 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Milwaukee has been through a hell of a lot this pastweekend. We’re still trying to figure out what happened when a Milwaukee PoliceOfficer fatally shot Sylville Smith after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon inthe Sherman Park neighborhood, whic.. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:49 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

Milwaukee needs a thoughtful, reasonable mayor who brings people together, not divides them. That’s why we’re supporting Tom Barrett for re-election on April 5. more

Mar 29, 2016 1:57 PM News

Wisconsin’s LGBT community should support Justice JoAnne Kloppenburg for the State Supreme Court over incumbent Justice Rebecca Bradley, given the latter’s extreme conservative views and past homophobic writings. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:02 PM Hear Me Out

Justin Bielinski wants to replace Bob Donovan as the Eighth District’s representative on the Common Council. Yes, Donovan is running for both mayor and alderman, although he can only serve in one position, not both, if he’s successful on Tu... more

Mar 8, 2016 4:54 PM News Features

On Tuesday, April 5, Tom Barrett will be on the ballot for his fourth term as Milwaukee mayor. Seemingly amiable and easy-going on the surface, in recent years he’s become more aggressive on implementing his agenda items despite stiff oppos... more

Mar 8, 2016 4:48 PM News Features 1 Comments

This morning, the Milwaukee Common Council voted 9-6 to approve the streetcar—not much of a surprise there.What is more surprising is that the opposition ended with a whimper, not a bang.The trio of major streetcar opponents—Bob Donovan, Joe D.. more

Feb 10, 2015 5:19 PM Daily Dose 17 Comments

Opponents of a Milwaukee streetcar have launched a petition drive that they say would kill it. But the Milwaukee Common Council could approve the project even if the opponents submit at least 30,800 valid signatures that would put a binding... more

Jan 27, 2015 10:49 PM News Features 18 Comments

Jan 21, 2015 9:15 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Silk Exotic is about as determined to open a Downtown Milwaukee location as anybody in Milwaukee has ever been determined to do anything, and the business shows no signs of giving up anytime soon. After being denied a Downtown location three times.. more

Dec 18, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

This is one of those stories that I hate to cover because there\'s so much scrambled misinformation out there that it\'s difficult to cut through the noise.<br /><br />One of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel\'s reporters spent a year investigating t.. more

Jun 22, 2012 5:48 PM Daily Dose

Bob Donovan has long been the darling of the right-wing radio crowd, which helped him get re-elected to his relatively conservative Milwaukee aldermanic district. This past year, districts had to be redrawn because of population shifts... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2011 2 Comments

In 2006, investigative journalist and author Michael Pollan revealed the enormity of “industrial organic” to the mainstream in The Omnivore’s Dilemma. The organic movement, a “fringe movement” from the 1960s, had become big b more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

The fact that Peter Tchaikovsky’s (1840-93) Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35 (1878) is both melodious and structurally sound attests to the resilience of its creator, for it was composed shortly after Tchaikovsky’s disastrous marriage and... more

Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

Producer-remixer Carmen Rizzo has written film scores for Michael Apted, worked with Coldplay and K.D. Lang, recorded Tuvan throat singers and collaborated with Paul Oakenfold and Seal. He is also a recording artist in his own right and his... more

Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

As we witness the BP oil hemorrhage devastate communities and ravage a precious natural resource, the past reminds us of a similar scenario that occurred in northeastern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (UP) 139 years ago—the worst ... more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 3 Comments

