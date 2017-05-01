Bob Donovan
Milwaukee Honors Lil Boosie with an Official Proclamation
Like so many of rap’s modern greats, Lil Boosie is a complicated figure. He’s one of the most purely talented rappers of his generation, whose vivid storytelling has served as a model for countless southern rappers that have emerged in his wake. H.. more
May 1, 2017 6:24 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Community Asks for Different Policing Strategies, Not More Cops
“A heavy-handed, stop every vehicle with a burned out taillight approach to policing is counterproductive,” testified Rev. Joseph Ellwanger of MICAH. more
Oct 4, 2016 4:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Opposition Grows to City’s Public Safety Action Plan
The draft of Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Action Plan, released two weeks after a Milwaukee police officer fatally shot Sylville Smith, has not yet had a public hearing and at least one influential Milwaukee Common Council member—Financ... more
Sep 6, 2016 4:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Will More Cops Make Milwaukee Safer?
In the midst of a citywide conversion about reducing tension between the police and the community, the Milwaukee Common Council released its “Public Safety Action Plan,” which offers no new programs for actually improving police-communit... more
Aug 30, 2016 4:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 22 Comments
Bad Ideas Never Die
Milwaukee Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Committee has come up with a handy list of really bad ideas everyone should be working together to root out instead of perpetuating. more
Aug 30, 2016 3:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Local Leaders’ Reactions to Sherman Park Unrest
Milwaukee has been through a hell of a lot this pastweekend. We’re still trying to figure out what happened when a Milwaukee PoliceOfficer fatally shot Sylville Smith after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon inthe Sherman Park neighborhood, whic.. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 3 Comments
Vote for Tom Barrett for Milwaukee Mayor
Milwaukee needs a thoughtful, reasonable mayor who brings people together, not divides them. That’s why we’re supporting Tom Barrett for re-election on April 5. more
Mar 29, 2016 1:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
March (and April) Madness…
Wisconsin’s LGBT community should support Justice JoAnne Kloppenburg for the State Supreme Court over incumbent Justice Rebecca Bradley, given the latter’s extreme conservative views and past homophobic writings. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:02 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Justin Bielinski Takes on Bob Donovan for Alderman
Justin Bielinski wants to replace Bob Donovan as the Eighth District’s representative on the Common Council. Yes, Donovan is running for both mayor and alderman, although he can only serve in one position, not both, if he’s successful on Tu... more
Mar 8, 2016 4:54 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Crime, Jobs and Neighborhood Development
On Tuesday, April 5, Tom Barrett will be on the ballot for his fourth term as Milwaukee mayor. Seemingly amiable and easy-going on the surface, in recent years he’s become more aggressive on implementing his agenda items despite stiff oppos... more
Mar 8, 2016 4:48 PM Louis Fortis News Features 1 Comments
Streetcar Moves Ahead, But Is It Unstoppable?
This morning, the Milwaukee Common Council voted 9-6 to approve the streetcar—not much of a surprise there.What is more surprising is that the opposition ended with a whimper, not a bang.The trio of major streetcar opponents—Bob Donovan, Joe D.. more
Feb 10, 2015 5:19 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 17 Comments
Milwaukee Streetcar Can Move Ahead Even If Opponents Collect Signatures for a Referendum
Opponents of a Milwaukee streetcar have launched a petition drive that they say would kill it. But the Milwaukee Common Council could approve the project even if the opponents submit at least 30,800 valid signatures that would put a binding... more
Jan 27, 2015 10:49 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 18 Comments
What’s Next for the Milwaukee Streetcar?
Jan 21, 2015 9:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Silk Exotic is Eyeing 618 Live as Its Newest Location
Silk Exotic is about as determined to open a Downtown Milwaukee location as anybody in Milwaukee has ever been determined to do anything, and the business shows no signs of giving up anytime soon. After being denied a Downtown location three times.. more
Dec 18, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Aldermen Take Aim at Journal Sentinel Over MPD Stories
This is one of those stories that I hate to cover because there\'s so much scrambled misinformation out there that it\'s difficult to cut through the noise.<br /><br />One of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel\'s reporters spent a year investigating t.. more
Jun 22, 2012 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Bob Donovan has long been the darling of the right-wing radio crowd, which helped him get re-elected to his relatively conservative Milwaukee aldermanic district. This past year, districts had to be redrawn because of population shifts... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011 2 Comments
Beyond Organic: One of Many Choices
In 2006, investigative journalist and author Michael Pollan revealed the enormity of “industrial organic” to the mainstream in The Omnivore’s Dilemma. The organic movement, a “fringe movement” from the 1960s, had become big b more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview 1 Comments
MSO Sets Sail on a Sea of Sound
The fact that Peter Tchaikovsky’s (1840-93) Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35 (1878) is both melodious and structurally sound attests to the resilience of its creator, for it was composed shortly after Tchaikovsky’s disastrous marriage and... more
Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Carmen Rizzo
Producer-remixer Carmen Rizzo has written film scores for Michael Apted, worked with Coldplay and K.D. Lang, recorded Tuvan throat singers and collaborated with Paul Oakenfold and Seal. He is also a recording artist in his own right and his... more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Great Peshtigo Fire
As we witness the BP oil hemorrhage devastate communities and ravage a precious natural resource, the past reminds us of a similar scenario that occurred in northeastern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (UP) 139 years ago—the worst ... more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 3 Comments