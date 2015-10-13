Bob Hirschi
‘Rocky Horror’ Stage Show
Alchemist Theatre manifests a cozy, intimate production of Rocky Horror Show Live! that blends fresh performances with the spirit of the cult classic film. more
Oct 13, 2015 7:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Nashville in Elm Grove
The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove celebrates the heart of country music next week as it presents Make Some Noise for Nashville. A variety of local talent performs and ambitious range of different material from classics to contemporary. From .. more
Sep 10, 2015 8:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hollywood for the Holidays
The Sunset Playhouse’s seasonal bon bon, “Hollywood Holidays,” is a compendium of movie tunes sung individually by four young performers. Yes, there is “White Christmas,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Santa Baby,” as well as a lovely more
Dec 27, 2012 5:05 PM Steve Spice Theater
Off The Wall's Aspics Of Love
Romantic love lies at the heart of nearly all musical theatre (at least, all of the musical theatre I can think of right now . . . ) A piece of musical theatre that focuses entirely on various aspects of romantic love, Aspects Of Love comes acro.. more
Jul 16, 2011 8:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Classical Music Calendar
414-481-8801 www.belcanto.org The World Beloved: A BluegrassMass O de Sangre ,Fall Fine Arts Guide more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Fall Arts Guide
Los Lonely Boys
Guitarist Henry, bassist Jojo and drummer Ringo inherited their love of rough rhythm and blues from their father, Ringo Garza Sr., who with his own brothers formed The Falcones, which played Spanish conjunto music throughout south Texas in ... more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Today in Milwaukee 6 Comments