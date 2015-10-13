RSS

Bob Hirschi

Alchemist Theatre manifests a cozy, intimate production of Rocky Horror Show Live! that blends fresh performances with the spirit of the cult classic film. more

Oct 13, 2015 7:55 PM Theater

The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove celebrates the heart of country music next week as it presents Make Some Noise for Nashville. A variety of local talent performs and ambitious range of different material from classics to contemporary. From .. more

Sep 10, 2015 8:55 PM Theater

The Sunset Playhouse’s seasonal bon bon, “Hollywood Holidays,” is a compendium of movie tunes sung individually by four young performers. Yes, there is “White Christmas,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Santa Baby,” as well as a lovely more

Dec 27, 2012 5:05 PM Theater

Romantic love lies at the heart of nearly all musical theatre (at least, all of the musical theatre I can think of right now . . . ) A piece of musical theatre that focuses entirely on various aspects of romantic love, Aspects Of Love comes acro.. more

Jul 16, 2011 8:42 PM Theater

414-481-8801 www.belcanto.org The World Beloved: A BluegrassMass O de Sangre ,Fall Fine Arts Guide more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

Guitarist Henry, bassist Jojo and drummer Ringo inherited their love of rough rhythm and blues from their father, Ringo Garza Sr., who with his own brothers formed The Falcones, which played Spanish conjunto music throughout south Texas in ... more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 6 Comments

