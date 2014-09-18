Bob Mould
Bob Mould @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The cover of Bob Mould’s new album, Beauty & Ruin, blends a younger version of the musician smoking a cigarette next to the gray-goateed, bespectacled man he has become. It’s a fitting i,Concert Reviews more
Sep 18, 2014 10:52 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Bob Mould @ U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Summerfest
<font face="Times New Roman, serif"><font size="3">Early '90s nostalgia has been hitting its peak this decade. Newer bands are mining the sounds from the previous generation while the older ones head back on tour to pl more
Jul 4, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Bob Mould was one of the most influential figures of '80s underground rock, thanks to his unabashedly melodic songwriting and guitar work with the seminal punk group Hüsker Dü, which helped lay the foundation for alternative rock's... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bob Mould, The Joy Formidable, The Walkmen Will Play the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage
New-blood alt-rockers Young the Giant and AWOLNATION are among the headliners at Summerfest\'s U.S. Cellular Connection Stage. The stage will also host The Walkmen, The Joy Formidable and Bob Mould, who will play Sugar\'s landmark 1992 album <em>C.. more
Apr 24, 2012 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Former Husker Du and Sugar frontman Bob Mould may have strayed from his edgy, Midwestern District Line ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
New Day Rising
District Line, ,Music Feature more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Even when Bob Mouldwas a young punk fronting Hüsker Dü during the 1980s, he grasped that District Line, ,CD Reviews more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews