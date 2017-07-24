Bob Uecker
The Day Uecker Took Koufax Deep
The truth is, Uke wasn’t always as terrible as he’d like us to believe. For instance, he clubbed a home run off a three-time Cy Young award winner, Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax. more
Jul 24, 2017 10:59 AM Nick Olig Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Bob Uecker, Jim Belushi, Dave Begel and Other Hot Takes
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions and information with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we celebrate the station's latest membership drive in our typical fashion, by firing off a bunch of hot.. more
Oct 27, 2016 8:18 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Catching Up With Former Brewers Announcer Joe Block
Former Brewers announcer Joe Block talks about Pittsburgh, fatherhood, Andrew McCutchen and, of course, Bob Uecker. more
Jul 18, 2016 11:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Three 2016 Brewers Giveaways We'd Like To See
That Bob Uecker alarm clock is going to be hard to top. But these inspired giveaways could pack the stands, too. more
Jul 11, 2016 12:00 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle 1 Comments
The Other Side of ‘Team Streak': When the 1987 Brewers Couldn’t Win
No one, not managerTom Treblehorn or broadcaster Bob Uecker, knew what to make of the 1987Brewers.As the Brewers shuffle into Maywith one of the worst records in baseball, many fans have fairly lowexpectations for the mo.. more
May 3, 2016 5:29 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Caps, Clocks and Bobbles: A Brief History of Milwaukee Brewers Giveaway Items
Matthew J. Prigge traces the history of stadium giveaways in Milwaukee, from plastic coffee mugs and seat cushions to Beanie Babies and bobbleheads. more
Mar 15, 2016 1:38 PM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature
The Loss of a Milwaukee Boy: 28 years ago, Harvey Kuenn Passed Away
Harvey Kuenn was preparing to spendanother spring sitting in the sunshine and watching baseball in the dry desertair when he passed away. The Brewers were two weeks into training camp andabout to be begin their exhibition schedule, with Kuenn w.. more
Feb 29, 2016 5:21 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
First Weekend Series of 2015 at Miller Park
The crowds were large for the weekend series between theBrewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the parking lots were packed full of tailgaters and fans seemed to be enjoying the atmosphere and the energy that is Miller Park. If you have been to any.. more
Apr 14, 2015 6:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments
Milwaukee’s Northwoods Collegiate Baseball Team
Based out of Rochester, Minn., the Northwoods League is a summer collegiate baseball league dedicated to preparing college players to play professional baseball by mimicking the conditions of the minor league system. On the road and at home... more
Jun 16, 2014 1:21 AM Emily Patti A&E Feature
Count the Cameos in the Brewers' Overloaded "Happy" Music Video
The Milwaukee Brewers have discovered this little song they think you'll enjoy. In the team's new "Happy" video, seemingly every person either employed by the Brewers organization or who has visited Miller Park this year dances to the ubiquitous P.. more
Apr 10, 2014 2:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Juiceboxxx Bombs, Chef Keith Goes Viral, and Hank the Dog is Cute
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we discuss a trio of viral stories with Milwaukee ties. We start with Juiceboxxx's unfortunate live appearance on TMJ4 last week, which is now.. more
Mar 6, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Bob Uecker Will Reduce His Broadcast Schedule This Season
Bob Uecker turned 80 this weekend, and for the first time, he's talking about cutting back his workload. On WTMJ radio this morning, Uecker announced that he will be sitting out "select road trips" with the Brewers this season. How many games exac.. more
Jan 30, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Today in "What The Hell?": Mr. Belding Will Be At Brewers on Deck
Dozens of Milwaukee Brewers players, coaches and alumni will appear at the Wisconsin Center on Sunday as part of the team's annual fan event Brewers On Deck, but on that crowded roster there's one name that stands out: Dennis Haskins. If that name.. more
Jan 23, 2014 7:30 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Creative Currents Flow at Still Waters Collective
Ten years ago, poet, author and spoken word performance artist Dasha Kelly wanted to make a positive change in Milwaukee. She gathered several talented artists and offered their artistic educational skills to area schools under the name Sti... more
Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Off the Cuff
Conspicuous Consumption
“Conspicuous Consumption” at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery is part of the university’s “Food for Thought” series, which explores “how food connects us to the environment, our culture and to each other.” The s more
Oct 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Thai-namite: A Great Fit for Brady Street
The fusion trend for Asian cuisine is going strong in Milwaukee. Fortune Chinese Restaurant and Lucky Liu’s both have a sushi bar while Kyoto, a Japanese restaurant, serves some Chinese dishes. Continuing this trend is the new Thai-namite, ... more
Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Red Hot May Day Waukesha Art Crawl
Enjoy Art Crawl #61%u23AFThe “Mother of All Crawls” in Historic Downtown Waukesha this coming weekend, May 1, 4:00-10:00 p.m. This favorite spring event happens one week before the traditional Mother's Day and offers plenty of great art and a.. more
May 4, 2010 1:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Lawn Mowing: Gas, Electric, Manual or Automatic?
Mowing your lawn for one hour with a gasoline-powered lawn mower causes more air pollution than driving an automobile from Milwaukee to Chicago! Who knew? The EPA estimates that gas lawnmower emissions account for 7% percent of southeast Wis.. more
Apr 29, 2010 6:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
Playwright Tyler Perry took a five-year break from live theater, but he has a lot to show for that time: He followed up his hit 2005 film debut, Diary of a Mad Black Woman , by writing and directing a whopping eight films, starring in more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee