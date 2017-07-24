RSS

Bob Uecker

The truth is, Uke wasn’t always as terrible as he’d like us to believe. For instance, he clubbed a home run off a three-time Cy Young award winner, Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax. more

Jul 24, 2017 10:59 AM Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions and information with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we celebrate the station's latest membership drive in our typical fashion, by firing off a bunch of hot.. more

Oct 27, 2016 8:18 PM On Music

Joe Block

Former Brewers announcer Joe Block talks about Pittsburgh, fatherhood, Andrew McCutchen and, of course, Bob Uecker. more

Jul 18, 2016 11:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

That Bob Uecker alarm clock is going to be hard to top. But these inspired giveaways could pack the stands, too. more

Jul 11, 2016 12:00 AM Brewers On Deck Circle 1 Comments

No one, not managerTom Treblehorn or broadcaster Bob Uecker, knew what to make of the 1987Brewers.As the Brewers shuffle into Maywith one of the worst records in baseball, many fans have fairly lowexpectations for the mo.. more

May 3, 2016 5:29 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Matthew J. Prigge traces the history of stadium giveaways in Milwaukee, from plastic coffee mugs and seat cushions to Beanie Babies and bobbleheads. more

Mar 15, 2016 1:38 PM A&E Feature

Harvey Kuenn was preparing to spendanother spring sitting in the sunshine and watching baseball in the dry desertair when he passed away. The Brewers were two weeks into training camp andabout to be begin their exhibition schedule, with Kuenn w.. more

Feb 29, 2016 5:21 PM Brew Crew Confidential

The crowds were large for the weekend series between theBrewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the parking lots were packed full of tailgaters and fans seemed to be enjoying the atmosphere and the energy that is Miller Park. If you have been to any.. more

Apr 14, 2015 6:25 PM Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments

Based out of Rochester, Minn., the Northwoods League is a summer collegiate baseball league dedicated to preparing college players to play professional baseball by mimicking the conditions of the minor league system. On the road and at home... more

Jun 16, 2014 1:21 AM A&E Feature

The Milwaukee Brewers have discovered this little song they think you'll enjoy. In the team's new "Happy" video, seemingly every person either employed by the Brewers organization or who has visited Miller Park this year dances to the ubiquitous P.. more

Apr 10, 2014 2:12 PM Around MKE

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of hot takes with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we discuss a trio of viral stories with Milwaukee ties. We start with Juiceboxxx's unfortunate live appearance on TMJ4 last week, which is now.. more

Mar 6, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

Bob Uecker turned 80 this weekend, and for the first time, he's talking about cutting back his workload. On WTMJ radio this morning, Uecker announced that he will be sitting out "select road trips" with the Brewers this season. How many games exac.. more

Jan 30, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

Dozens of Milwaukee Brewers players, coaches and alumni will appear at the Wisconsin Center on Sunday as part of the team's annual fan event Brewers On Deck, but on that crowded roster there's one name that stands out: Dennis Haskins. If that name.. more

Jan 23, 2014 7:30 PM Around MKE

Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Ten years ago, poet, author and spoken word performance artist Dasha Kelly wanted to make a positive change in Milwaukee. She gathered several talented artists and offered their artistic educational skills to area schools under the name Sti... more

Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

“Conspicuous Consumption” at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery is part of the university’s “Food for Thought” series, which explores “how food connects us to the environment, our culture and to each other.” The s more

Oct 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The fusion trend for Asian cuisine is going strong in Milwaukee. Fortune Chinese Restaurant and Lucky Liu’s both have a sushi bar while Kyoto, a Japanese restaurant, serves some Chinese dishes. Continuing this trend is the new Thai-namite, ... more

Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Enjoy Art Crawl #61%u23AFThe “Mother of All Crawls” in Historic Downtown Waukesha this coming weekend, May 1, 4:00-10:00 p.m. This favorite spring event happens one week before the traditional Mother's Day and offers plenty of great art and a.. more

May 4, 2010 1:44 AM Visual Arts

Mowing your lawn for one hour with a gasoline-powered lawn mower causes more air pollution than driving an automobile from Milwaukee to Chicago! Who knew? The EPA estimates that gas lawnmower emissions account for 7% percent of southeast Wis.. more

Apr 29, 2010 6:20 PM Health & Wellness

Playwright Tyler Perry took a five-year break from live theater, but he has a lot to show for that time: He followed up his hit 2005 film debut, Diary of a Mad Black Woman , by writing and directing a whopping eight films, starring in more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

