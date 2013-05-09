Bob Wirch
Where’s the Local Control Caucus?
I always thought that Republicans had a fetish aboutlocal control, claiming that local leaders, being closest to theirconstituents, were the best ones to make decisions for their communities. But I guess they’ve become state-control fetishists.. more
May 9, 2013 5:30 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Obama Official Hears Low-Wage Milwaukee Workers’ Struggles
As part of the Obama administration’s push to raise the minimum wage to $9 by the end of 2015, Acting Labor Secretary Seth Harris stopped in Milwaukee last week to hear the stories of low-wage workers who, despite more
Apr 3, 2013 4:52 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Sister Hazel
Sister Hazel scored one of the most amiable hits of 1997 with “All for You,” a jangly roots-pop sing-along that lit up adult alternative stations but marked the band as another 1990s one-hit wonder (at least among listeners who correctly at... more
Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee