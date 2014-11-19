Bobblehead
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame in Milwaukee
Milwaukee may become home to the world’s largest collectionof bobbleheads! Co-founders of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, CEO Phil Sklarand President Brad Novak, announced their intention to establish a physical bobbleheadmuseu.. more
Nov 19, 2014 7:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Scooter Gennett Receiving a Bobblehead Tells You Everything You Need to Know About the 2014 Brewers
In a move that either attests to the Milwaukee Brewers' faith in young second baseman Scooter Gennett or, more realistically, speaks volumes about the the dearth of star players on this team right now, the Brewers have announced they will honor Ge.. more
Jan 9, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
The Milwaukee Wave 2013-14 Season Preview: Another Run at the Title
With the uncertainty of the local NBA franchise’s future reaching billboard fundraiser-inspiring levels and the Brewers likely to have the quietest offseason the team has experienced in a decade,Sports more
Dec 2, 2013 3:54 PM Tyler Maas More Sports
Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now
The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now,” on display through May 19, provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Seafarer
The Milwaukee rep has assembled some of its finest actors for its production of Conor McPherson’s contemporary drama The Seafarer , the tale of four Irishmen who play poker with the devil. Lee Ernst plays Sharky, an alcoholic more
Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee