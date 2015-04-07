Bobby Cannavale

RSS

film_dannycollins.jpg.jpe

Danny Collins depicts one man’s journey along the rocky road towards redemption. It touchingly explores whether a son can forgive the father who abandoned him. more

Apr 7, 2015 8:48 PM Film Reviews

filmclip_annie.jpg.jpe

Rewriting most of the original musical’s songs, the poorly scripted and paced “modern retelling” of Annie (featuring Jamie Foxx) is an embarrassment. more

Dec 17, 2014 11:12 AM Film Clips

bluejasmine.jpg.jpe

Although Woody Allen became a belated world traveler in recent years, setting films in Barcelona, London, Paris and Rome, he returns to familiar ground for much of Blue Jasmine. Half of the film unwinds in the tonier districts more

Aug 7, 2013 1:23 AM Film Reviews

