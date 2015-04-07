RSS
Bobby Cannavale
‘Danny Collins’
Danny Collins depicts one man’s journey along the rocky road towards redemption. It touchingly explores whether a son can forgive the father who abandoned him. more
Apr 7, 2015 8:48 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Annie
Rewriting most of the original musical’s songs, the poorly scripted and paced “modern retelling” of Annie (featuring Jamie Foxx) is an embarrassment. more
Dec 17, 2014 11:12 AM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Blue Jasmine
Although Woody Allen became a belated world traveler in recent years, setting films in Barcelona, London, Paris and Rome, he returns to familiar ground for much of Blue Jasmine. Half of the film unwinds in the tonier districts more
Aug 7, 2013 1:23 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
