RSS

Bobby Ciraldo

Once again, Godzilla is an amazing monster that rises from the sea to dwarf skyscrapers and to terrorize mankind. But wait! Godzilla also saves us from two long-gestating creatures that feast on radiation and devastate everything in their p... more

May 15, 2014 1:30 AM Film Clips

hamlet a.d.d. dustin diamond special entertainment.jpg.jpe

Filmmakers Bobby Ciraldo and Andrew Swant of Milwaukee's Special Entertainment have already raked up millions of YouTube views for their viral phenomenon "What What (In The Butt)" as well as acclaim for their feature William Shatner's Gonzo Ballet.. more

Nov 25, 2013 6:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage9741.jpe

Mequon singer-songwriter Willy Porter, whose latest album How to Rob a Bank examines populist rage resulting from the country’s housing crisis, tops a local benefit concert for Haiti tonight at the Miramar Theatre. He’s got good more

Feb 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Forming an special entertainment duo, Andrew Swant and Bobby Ciraldo collaborate on innovative productions. Recently they were awarded a 2008 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowship to continue working on their innovative film style involving animati.. more

Apr 6, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES