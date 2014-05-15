Bobby Ciraldo
Film Clips: May 15
Once again, Godzilla is an amazing monster that rises from the sea to dwarf skyscrapers and to terrorize mankind. But wait! Godzilla also saves us from two long-gestating creatures that feast on radiation and devastate everything in their p... more
May 15, 2014 1:30 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The "What What In The Butt" Guys Are Kickstarting a Gonzo Hamlet Adaptation
Filmmakers Bobby Ciraldo and Andrew Swant of Milwaukee's Special Entertainment have already raked up millions of YouTube views for their viral phenomenon "What What (In The Butt)" as well as acclaim for their feature William Shatner's Gonzo Ballet.. more
Nov 25, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Haitian Hope Revival w/ Willy Porter
Mequon singer-songwriter Willy Porter, whose latest album How to Rob a Bank examines populist rage resulting from the country’s housing crisis, tops a local benefit concert for Haiti tonight at the Miramar Theatre. He’s got good more
Feb 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Interview: Swant and Ciraldo Produce Hamlet A.D.D.
Forming an special entertainment duo, Andrew Swant and Bobby Ciraldo collaborate on innovative productions. Recently they were awarded a 2008 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowship to continue working on their innovative film style involving animati.. more
Apr 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts