RSS

Bobby Long

twim_berlin.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Comedy Festival keeps the laughs coming during a busy week featuring Center Street Daze and NEWaukee’s Urban Island Beach Party. more

Aug 2, 2016 3:02 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage18639.jpe

Prolific rocker Steve Winwood was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 for his work with the prog-rock outfit Traffic, and it's not inconceivable he could be inducted again, since he was also a founding member... more

May 10, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage18361.jpe

Decades into a career of recording everything from jazz to pop to R&B, Rickie Lee Jones continues to throw curveballs to her fans. Her 1997 record Ghostyhead experimented with drum-heavy trip-hop... more

Apr 12, 2012 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage13886.jpe

Before he was a pale, sparkly vampire, Robert Pattinson was an aspiring musician, sharing open mics with his drinking mate Bobby Long. Pattinson of course went on to star in Twilight , while Long continued to pursue his original dream more

Feb 16, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES