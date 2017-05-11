Bodeans
The Gin Blossoms and the BoDeans will Headline Festa Italiana
While Summerfest's 50th edition has understandably been getting the most coverage, another major Milwaukee festival is celebrating a big anniversary this summer, too. Fest Italiana will mark 40 years this July, and over the last few weeks the fest.. more
May 11, 2017 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Wisdom and Burritos on Milwaukee’s East Side
For the past six years, Dude Llanas (brother of former BoDeans frontman Sam Llanas) has operated a successful street taco business dubbed Mr. Señor’s in the East North Avenue neighborhood at 2335 N. Murray Ave. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:42 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Dining Out
SummerStage Presents ‘A Day for Grace’
Doug Vincent’s autobiographical A Day for Grace covers topics of alcoholism, bullying, drug addiction, dysfunctional families, mental illness and, centrally, suicide in a series of interconnected monologues performed by Vincent. The show in... more
Sep 1, 2015 8:05 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Sam Llanas Enjoys Solo Artistic Freedom
Any pressure Sam Llanas might have felt about going solo isn’t reflected on his latest solo album, The Whole Night Thru. more
Dec 23, 2014 11:13 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Shorewood’s ‘Stop, Shop & Restore’ Holiday Event
If you’re one for stress-free holiday shopping, then visitShorewood for its “Stop, Shop & Restore” event Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10a.m.-5 p.m. that will offer you great deals as well as relaxation between boutsof gift gathering. Hosted by the .. more
Dec 4, 2014 2:40 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Pink Banana’s Underground Fall FUNdraiser
PinkBanana Theatre Company is hosting itsFall “FUNdraiser” this month. And there’s no question there will be all kindsof fun...draising (?) going on at The Underground Collaborative on 161 W.Wisconsin Ave. on Friday, Oct. 17. There’s a sile.. more
Oct 6, 2014 7:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 26-Jan. 1
Made up of former members of the popular roots-rock outfit The Wildbirds, Hugh Bob and The Hustle bring a purist’s eye to a different, often misunderstood genre: country. Playing jaunty honky-tonk tunes about more
Dec 26, 2013 1:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Sam Llanas
The live solo album by Sam Llanas, front man for The BoDeans, is about as low key an affair as can be. From almost distractingly plain packaging to the lack of mention of the venues where the album was recorded, it’s as if Llanas doesn’t wa... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:12 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Finn MacCools
Celtic rock has usually followed two paths. Bands either infuse the islands' folkloric influence into the expansive art-mindedness of prog (Horslips, Tempest) or use fiddle and bodhran to add righteous ethnic rootsiness to punk (The Pogues,... more
Jul 22, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 2 Comments
The BoDeans
The BoDeans got their start as a Waukesha bar band with a slight Americana accent, but in the years since their 1986 debut album, core members Sam Llanas and Kurt Neuman have grown as songwriters and outgrown easy labels... more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Sammy Goes Solo
An affinity for night is a large part of both the public and private persona of musician Sam Llanas... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature 1 Comments
BoDeans
The BoDeans, which released its debut album 25 years ago as a four-piece out of Waukesha, is now a duo. Guitarist/vocalist Sam Llanas and multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Kurt Neumann, always the band's heart and soul, co-wrote all 13 songs o... more
Jul 18, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The BoDeans
An American Story
Just in time for Independence Day comes a DVD release for the popular History Channel series “America: The Story of Us." As with many recent cable shows of its kind, flashy computer graphics largely take the place of archival visuals. Period rec.. more
Jun 29, 2011 1:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
School of Seven Bells w/ Light Pollution
After playing with the band for seven years, Benjamin Curtis split from his space-rock group The Secret Machines, leaving behind his brother Brandon Curtis to launch a new project with twin sisters Alejandra and Claudia Deheza, School more
Jan 23, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers fire Peterson, name new coaches
The Brewers have made it official. Rick Peterson was left in the cold upon the hiring of new manager Ron Roenicke. After a few weeks of will he/won't he, it was announced that Rick Kranitz will be the new pitching coach. Kranitz was most recently .. more
Nov 15, 2010 9:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Children Behind The Scenes and The Rhode Sisters In Door County
Situated just in Egg Harbor on the western coast of the Lower Peninsula, the American Folklore Theatre is home to peaceful, idyllic pop outdoor theatre. This year’s AFT summer season is well under way with Bone Dance, Cheeseheads: The Musical an.. more
Jul 12, 2010 10:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
For the BoDeans, a Melancholy Album and an Uncertain Future
When Kurt Neumann was 15, he had two cassette decks with which he “bounced tracks” back and forth, experimenting with musical effects. He played drums and guitar and had written a few songs by the time he paired up with high school friend S... more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Local Music
The BoDeans
Overrated by the rock press when they debuted in 1986, the BoDeans were elevated by excitable critics from promising Milwaukee bar band to champions of heartland rock. Many groups would have evaporated under the withering hype and exhausted... more
May 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews