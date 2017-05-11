RSS

Bodeans

gin blossoms.jpg.jpe

While Summerfest's 50th edition has understandably been getting the most coverage, another major Milwaukee festival is celebrating a big anniversary this summer, too. Fest Italiana will mark 40 years this July, and over the last few weeks the fest.. more

May 11, 2017 6:27 PM On Music

mrsenors.jpg.jpe

Mr Senor's, FB

For the past six years, Dude Llanas (brother of former BoDeans frontman Sam Llanas) has operated a successful street taco business dubbed Mr. Señor’s in the East North Avenue neighborhood at 2335 N. Murray Ave. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:42 PM Dining Out

Doug Vincent’s autobiographical A Day for Grace covers topics of alcoholism, bullying, drug addiction, dysfunctional families, mental illness and, centrally, suicide in a series of interconnected monologues performed by Vincent. The show in... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:05 PM Theater

localmusic_samllanas_(bydeonnejahnke).jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Deonne Jahnke

Any pressure Sam Llanas might have felt about going solo isn’t reflected on his latest solo album, The Whole Night Thru. more

Dec 23, 2014 11:13 PM Local Music

aroundmke_shorewood.jpg.jpe

patch.com

If you’re one for stress-free holiday shopping, then visitShorewood for its “Stop, Shop & Restore” event Saturday, Dec. 6 from 10a.m.-5 p.m. that will offer you great deals as well as relaxation between boutsof gift gathering. Hosted by the .. more

Dec 4, 2014 2:40 PM Around MKE

pink.jpg.jpe

PinkBanana Theatre Company is hosting itsFall “FUNdraiser” this month. And there’s no question there will be all kindsof fun...draising (?) going on at The Underground Collaborative on 161 W.Wisconsin Ave. on Friday, Oct. 17. There’s a sile.. more

Oct 6, 2014 7:00 AM Theater

hbob.jpg.jpe

Made up of former members of the popular roots-rock outfit The Wildbirds, Hugh Bob and The Hustle bring a purist’s eye to a different, often misunderstood genre: country. Playing jaunty honky-tonk tunes about more

Dec 26, 2013 1:54 AM This Week in Milwaukee

The live solo album by Sam Llanas, front man for The BoDeans, is about as low key an affair as can be. From almost distractingly plain packaging to the lack of mention of the venues where the album was recorded, it’s as if Llanas doesn’t wa... more

Aug 14, 2013 12:12 AM Album Reviews

blogimage19363.jpe

Celtic rock has usually followed two paths. Bands either infuse the islands' folkloric influence into the expansive art-mindedness of prog (Horslips, Tempest) or use fiddle and bodhran to add righteous ethnic rootsiness to punk (The Pogues,... more

Jul 22, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews 2 Comments

blogimage18880.jpe

The BoDeans got their start as a Waukesha bar band with a slight Americana accent, but in the years since their 1986 debut album, core members Sam Llanas and Kurt Neuman have grown as songwriters and outgrown easy labels... more

Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage18419.jpe

An affinity for night is a large part of both the public and private persona of musician Sam Llanas... more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

blogimage15495.jpe

The BoDeans, which released its debut album 25 years ago as a four-piece out of Waukesha, is now a duo. Guitarist/vocalist Sam Llanas and multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Kurt Neumann, always the band's heart and soul, co-wrote all 13 songs o... more

Jul 18, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage15410.jpe

Waukesha natives The BoDeans have had their share of commercial highs and lows since they signed to Warner Bros. back in 1985. Recording their debut album Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams with T-Bone Burnett, and having its single... more

Jul 9, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Just in time for Independence Day comes a DVD release for the popular History Channel series “America: The Story of Us." As with many recent cable shows of its kind, flashy computer graphics largely take the place of archival visuals. Period rec.. more

Jun 29, 2011 1:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage13973.jpe

Waukesha natives The BoDeans have had their share of commercial highs and lows since they signed to Warner Bros. back in 1985. Recording their debut album Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams with T-Bone Burnett, and having its single more

Feb 24, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13635.jpe

After playing with the band for seven years, Benjamin Curtis split from his space-rock group The Secret Machines, leaving behind his brother Brandon Curtis to launch a new project with twin sisters Alejandra and Claudia Deheza, School more

Jan 23, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Brewers have made it official. Rick Peterson was left in the cold upon the hiring of new manager Ron Roenicke. After a few weeks of will he/won't he, it was announced that Rick Kranitz will be the new pitching coach. Kranitz was most recently .. more

Nov 15, 2010 9:34 PM More Sports

Situated just in Egg Harbor on the western coast of the Lower Peninsula, the American Folklore Theatre is home to peaceful, idyllic pop outdoor theatre. This year’s AFT summer season is well under way with Bone Dance, Cheeseheads: The Musical an.. more

Jul 12, 2010 10:45 PM Theater

blogimage11011.jpe

When Kurt Neumann was 15, he had two cassette decks with which he “bounced tracks” back and forth, experimenting with musical effects. He played drums and guitar and had written a few songs by the time he paired up with high school friend S... more

May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage10759.jpe

Overrated by the rock press when they debuted in 1986, the BoDeans were elevated by excitable critics from promising Milwaukee bar band to champions of heartland rock. Many groups would have evaporated under the withering hype and exhausted... more

May 1, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES