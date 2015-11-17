RSS

Body Futures

tapebenders.jpg.jpe

Tapebenders drew on their backgrounds as recording engineers for their latest album, Set Your Life on Fire. more

Nov 17, 2015 9:44 PM Local Music

genesis faith no more body futures.jpg.jpe

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.With a lineup,Music Feature more

Aug 18, 2014 12:08 AM Music Feature

localmusic_bodyfutures.jpg.jpe

Chalk it up as another on the long list of ways that the Internet has made modern life easier and more convenient, but it was only 15 years ago that bands posted flyers when they were seeking a bassist or drummer. These days, of course, a s... more

Aug 5, 2014 10:47 PM Local Music

body futures.jpg.jpe

Made up of veterans from IfIHadAHiFi, White Wrench Conservatory, The Five Mod Four and Everybody at Midnight, Milwaukee math rockers Body Futures have logged countless live shows over the last couple of years, but save for some demos they haven't .. more

May 14, 2014 2:30 PM On Music

blogimage10284.jpe

At a time when most bands are recording digitally, Poi Dog Pondering is moving in the opposite direction. The gregarious ensemble began in the ’80s in Hawaii before moving to Chicago, where they grew an enormous local fan base. more

Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES