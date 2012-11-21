RSS

Body Ritual

radio milwaukee.jpg.jpe

RadioMilwaukee will host its 6th annual RadioMilwaukee Music Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at the Turner Hall Ballroom. In advance of that party and award ceremony, this week the station has announced the finalists for those honors. Here's the comp.. more

Nov 21, 2012 4:00 PM On Music

Body Ritual 1459 N. Farwell Ave. 414-273-3777 Runners-up:,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

Think of the strangest thing you’ve done in the past few months . . . With openings by both Boulevard Theatre and Milwaukee Chamber, the theatre season is about to open in a really big way. And as certain as there are actors polishing off nuance.. more

Aug 27, 2008 4:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES