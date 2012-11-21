Body Ritual
Here Are The Finalists For This Year's RadioMilwaukee Music Awards
RadioMilwaukee will host its 6th annual RadioMilwaukee Music Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at the Turner Hall Ballroom. In advance of that party and award ceremony, this week the station has announced the finalists for those honors. Here's the comp.. more
Nov 21, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee's Best Body Piercing
Body Ritual 1459 N. Farwell Ave. 414-273-3777 Runners-up:,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Emily Patti Best of Milwaukee 2009
Top This
Think of the strangest thing you’ve done in the past few months . . . With openings by both Boulevard Theatre and Milwaukee Chamber, the theatre season is about to open in a really big way. And as certain as there are actors polishing off nuance.. more
Aug 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater