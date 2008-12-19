Body Worlds
CC explains why he chose New York
Apparently it's not the masses of money they threw in him, it was the pressure Milwaukee put on him.In his introduction to the media, CC tried to take all attention and expectations off himself."I am not going to be able to have stretches like tha.. more
Dec 19, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
It's race day at German Fest!
Jul 26, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Issue of the Week: Chill Out
PHOTO OF THE WEEK:,None more
Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Last call for Body Worlds
Last call for corpses: Gunther von Hagens’ controversial Body Worlds exhibit ends its stint at the Milwaukee Public Museum today, but the museum is keeping extended hours to accommodate all the procr,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Human Body and Body Worlds
The good folks at the Milwaukee Public Museum aren’t taking the day off, either, an The Human Body ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Body Worlds
Tick, tock, tick, tock. Time is running out to see Body Worlds, the controversial German exhibit which blurs the line between science and circus side show by displaying ironically and artistically posed pr,Today in Milwaukee more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Body Worlds
Tick, tock, tick, tock. Time is running out to see Body Worlds, the controversial German exhibit which blurs the line between science and circus side show by displaying artistically posed preserved corpses,Today in Milwaukee more
May 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Body Worlds
Years after its inception, the German Body Worlds exhibit continues to attract controvers Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Body Worlds
Crowds at the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Body World exhibit have been dense, with ma Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Carly Smithson Comes Clean on American Idol
Early blogosphere whispers about an "American Idol" ringer soon bloomed into an outraged roar as major news organizations picked up the story of hopeful Carly Smithson's high-profile (and comically disastrous) stint on a major label. Somewha.. more
Feb 21, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee Discount CD Round-Up (Redux)
On the old Shepherd-Express.com site, I used to run a semi-regular Discount CD Round-Up feature, but I’ve cut back in recent months, mostly because I made a resolution not to buy CDs I don’t need. Does it matter that I can snag the Tommy Boy sound.. more
Feb 19, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Body Worlds Exhibit - Scared Straight?
I had the wonderful opportunity to visit the Body Worlds Exhibit yesterday at the Milwaukee Public Museum. I thought I knew what to expect - I certainly had fair warning from others who have seen it. Still, the reaction I had was unexpected. .. more
Feb 13, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Body Worlds
The Milwaukee Public Museum continues its run of the heralded, popular and occasionally co Corpora Luminum: The Body in New French Experimental Cinema ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
The Human Body
To coincide with the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Body Worldsexhibit, the Humphrey Ima The Human Body ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Body Worlds
The Milwaukee Public Museum continues its run of theheralded, popular and occasionally co Final Exam: ASurgeon’s Reflections on Mortality ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Body Worlds
The Milwaukee Public Museum continues its run of the heralded, popular and occasionally co The independent alternative weeklynewspaper, Shepherd Express is celebrating 25 years of ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Body Worlds
Beginning today, The Milwaukee Public Museum hosts the heralded (and occasionally controve New York Times ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
G. Love and Special Sauce w/ The Wood Brothers
The Rave, 8:30 p.m. Fourteen years after the novelty single “Cold Beverage” be Guys on Ice ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee