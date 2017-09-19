RSS

Boerner Botanical Gardens

Dear Ruthie shares her social calendar for the week of Sept. 20-27. Events include: a transgener community meeting at Diverse & Resiliant, Sept. 20; Milwaukee Fahsion Week at Milwaukee Athletic Club, Sept. 21-23; and Drag Story Time at Milw... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:53 PM Dear Ruthie

China Lights,the month-long Chinese Lantern Festival that attracted over 100,000 people lastyear is back. Named "China Lights: The Magic Returns," the event thatswept Milwaukee audiences off their feet will illuminate 10 acre.. more

Sep 5, 2017 9:30 PM Around MKE

Sure we're all intimately familiar with our treasured Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory Domes right here in Milwaukee – but if you're willing to road trip it, there are a handful of other nearby gardens that you might not yet be familiar wi.. more

Mar 27, 2017 8:34 PM Off the Beaten Path

A soul legend, a love-themed hodgepodge and an exceptional Chicago rapper highlight an eclectic Valentine’s weekend in Milwaukee. more

Feb 7, 2017 2:49 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra takes on Pokemon, while Adam Conover ruins everything. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:39 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Anyone familiar withthe Boerner Botanical Gardens (9400 Boerner Drive), located in Whitnall Park,knows that it is a beautiful place. But, this October, the gardens have beentransformed into a spectacular evening lantern light show, that .. more

Sep 26, 2016 2:52 PM Around MKE

Chinese Lantern Festival, China Lights, will offer an exclusive preview presentation of October’s exhibition, which includes 40 sculptural lantern displays, at Boerner Botanical Gardens On Thursday, September29. Attendees wil.. more

Aug 17, 2016 7:56 PM Around MKE

In her new memoir, Life on the Loose: My Journey from Suburban Housewife to Outdoor Guide, Milwaukeean Cari Taylor-Carlson provides a courageous and honest account of her 30-year business venture with Venture West, leading weeks-long group ... more

May 17, 2016 3:44 PM Books

The Concord Chamber Orchestra performs a selection of classical and pop music. more

Jul 7, 2015 9:34 PM Classical Music

Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys . Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s offic more

Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In writer-director Kathy Lindboe’s 2010 drama NoNAMES , which she filmed near her hometown Wisconsin Rapids, James Badge Dale (of HBO’s “The Pacific”) stars as a young man who reconsiders whether he should stay in his hometow more

Jan 14, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more

Dec 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jason Ilstrup, housekeeping manager of the Fifth Ward’s Iron Horse Hotel, was a Peace Corps leader in Niger, became a lawyer and worked in Congress before abandoning his legal career to become a bellhop. He describes his international servi... more

Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 4 Comments

