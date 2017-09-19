Bolero
Vein: Vein Plays Ravel (Challenge Records)
On Vein Plays Ravel, the Swiss trio Vein open up eight of Ravel’s compositions, reinterpreting pieces such as “Bolero" and “Mouvement de Menuet" into music suggestive of Dave Brubeck. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
MSO’s Season Finale
Guest conductor Gilbert Varga returned to conduct the final classical concert of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra season last weekend. The highlight was Karen Gomyo’s account of Tchaikovsky’s Concerto for Violin, with every note and nuance ... more
Jun 10, 2014 10:01 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
The Fatty Acids w/ Fable & the World Flat and Dogs in Ecstasy @ Cactus Club
For local bands, it’s challenging enough to get people to come out to shows without Mother Nature deciding to intervene. With the hellish cold snap looming, the weekend left many more inclined to more
Jan 6, 2014 10:38 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2013
Recent years have been busy ones for the Milwaukee music scene, as local artists have landed major tours, signed to prominent labels and flirted with national more
Dec 11, 2013 1:53 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Fatty Acids Premiere New Single, Announce LP Release Show at the Pabst
Milwaukee's Ritalin-popping indie-pop ensemble The Fatty Acids will have a new reason to play out several times a week this fall. They're releasing a new album Boléro at a show at the Pabst Theater featuring local kindred spirits Sat. Nite Duets a.. more
Jul 15, 2013 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Trial of Lawrencia Bembenek
Bembenek entered the Milwaukee police academyin March 1980 when she was 21 years old, and Woman onTrial ,Milwaukee Color more
Jan 5, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 15 Comments