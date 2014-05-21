Bolzano Artisan Meats
Food From Milwaukee (With Love)
Late in 2013, Paul Fredrich and his wife, Lori, launched a food gift box business with a unique twist. From Milwaukee With Love is all about shining a spotlight on small-batch, artisan food producers in the Milwaukee area. In addition to b... more
May 21, 2014 1:45 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Here is The Complete List of 2013 Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week Participating Restaurants
More than 40 Milwaukee restaurants will offer special prix fixe menus during the 8th annual Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week from June 6 to June 13. Priced at $10 for lunch, and $20 or $30 for dinner, each meal includes a starter, entrée and dessert.. more
Jun 5, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
SloPig: An Evening of Pork, Punch and Competition
To educate chefs and the general public about heritage pigs, Fox put on an event last fall in Madison called SloPig, an evening of pork tastings and demonstrations. To showcase the meat's versatility, four chefs—including two from Milwaukee... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Bolzano's Artisanal, Dry-Cured Salami
Scott Buer considers himself a brewer of sorts, but instead of crafting beer, he makes dry-cured meats. The process behind the two is surprisingly similar, he explains. In both cases, you're fermenting a product to create unique, natural fl... more
Feb 9, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Finding the Cure
Like most craftsmen,Scott Buer of Bolzano Artisan Meats began making his own charcuterie, For more information: (414) 426-6380/ 3950 N. Holton St./www.bolzanomeats.com ,Eat/Drink more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 1 Comments