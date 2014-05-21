RSS

Bolzano Artisan Meats

eat_drink1.jpg.jpe

Late in 2013, Paul Fredrich and his wife, Lori, launched a food gift box business with a unique twist. From Milwaukee With Love is all about shining a spotlight on small-batch, artisan food producers in the Milwaukee area. In addition to b... more

May 21, 2014 1:45 AM Dining Preview

dining.jpg.jpe

More than 40 Milwaukee restaurants will offer special prix fixe menus during the 8th annual Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week from June 6 to June 13. Priced at $10 for lunch, and $20 or $30 for dinner, each meal includes a starter, entrée and dessert.. more

Jun 5, 2013 2:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage18431.jpe

To educate chefs and the general public about heritage pigs, Fox put on an event last fall in Madison called SloPig, an evening of pork tastings and demonstrations. To showcase the meat's versatility, four chefs—including two from Milwaukee... more

Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage17663.jpe

Scott Buer considers himself a brewer of sorts, but instead of crafting beer, he makes dry-cured meats. The process behind the two is surprisingly similar, he explains. In both cases, you're fermenting a product to create unique, natural fl... more

Feb 9, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage9315.jpe

Like most craftsmen,Scott Buer of Bolzano Artisan Meats began making his own charcuterie, For more information: (414) 426-6380/ 3950 N. Holton St./www.bolzanomeats.com ,Eat/Drink more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES