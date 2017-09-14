Bombay Sweets
Where to Find Milwaukee's Best Cheap Eats
Lacey Muszynski shares her favorite "cheap eats" in Milwaukee. more
Sep 14, 2017 10:15 AM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
The Potawatomi Hotel
It's impossible to miss thenew Potawatomi hotel building, jutting up 19 stories out of the Menomoneevalley just south of downtown. The area has been revitalized in recent years,with new businesses, bike paths, green spaces and restaurants. The .. more
Aug 6, 2014 2:39 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
The Alchemist Is Looking for Bob Dylan, Andy Warhol, Lou Reed and Others
TheAlchemist Theatre is playing host toone of the most ambitious new works projects of the coming theater season withits New York Stories Trilogy. Set in New York in the 1960s and1970s, the trilogy. In its entirety, the trilogy runs from March.. more
Jul 25, 2014 9:09 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Bombay Sweets' Vegetarian Delights
Many people like Bombay Sweets for its simplicity: There is no table service, plates and cutlery are made of plastic, and the offerings are strictly vegetarian. The food is very good—some of the very best East Indian cuisine in the area... more
May 31, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Bombay Sweets
Although a sign at the door says "Indian Fast Food," Bombay Sweets (19555 W. Blu Sweets is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Call (262) 780-2998 for carry-outs. ,Dining Out more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Gang Gang Dance/Marnie Stern Concert Now Free
In what's usually a sign of very, very poor ticket sales, the Turner Hall Ballroom announced today that Wednesday night's Gang Gang Dance/Marnie Stern concert is now free. Though the co-headliners each had breakthrough years, earning cheers from m.. more
Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
BEST INDIAN/PAKISTANI RESTAURANT
Maharaja 1550 N. Farwell Ave. 276-2250 Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008