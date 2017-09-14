RSS

Bombay Sweets

oscars.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/Oscarsonpierce

Lacey Muszynski shares her favorite "cheap eats" in Milwaukee. more

Sep 14, 2017 10:15 AM Dining Out

potawatomo hotel.jpg.jpe

via paysbig.com

It's impossible to miss thenew Potawatomi hotel building, jutting up 19 stories out of the Menomoneevalley just south of downtown. The area has been revitalized in recent years,with new businesses, bike paths, green spaces and restaurants. The .. more

Aug 6, 2014 2:39 PM Around MKE

alchemist.jpg.jpe

TheAlchemist Theatre is playing host toone of the most ambitious new works projects of the coming theater season withits New York Stories Trilogy. Set in New York in the 1960s and1970s, the trilogy. In its entirety, the trilogy runs from March.. more

Jul 25, 2014 9:09 AM Theater

blogimage18847.jpe

Many people like Bombay Sweets for its simplicity: There is no table service, plates and cutlery are made of plastic, and the offerings are strictly vegetarian. The food is very good—some of the very best East Indian cuisine in the area... more

May 31, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Although a sign at the door says "Indian Fast Food," Bombay Sweets (19555 W. Blu Sweets is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. Call (262) 780-2998 for carry-outs. ,Dining Out more

Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage1886.jpe

In what's usually a sign of very, very poor ticket sales, the Turner Hall Ballroom announced today that Wednesday night's Gang Gang Dance/Marnie Stern concert is now free. Though the co-headliners each had breakthrough years, earning cheers from m.. more

Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Maharaja 1550 N. Farwell Ave. 276-2250 Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

SOCIAL UPDATES