Bombshells
Paint the Town Red…Or Your Toe Nails
Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader annoyed by his husband’s red toe nail polish. Exciting upcoming events include: Pridefest Performer Showcase & Fundraiser at Riviera Maya, April 27; Beard & Moustache Competition at the Uptowner,... more
Apr 25, 2017 1:32 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Auditions For Rumors in Germantown
Neil Simon’s Rumors is a fun, little whirring farce with lots of moving parts that could be a lot of fun with a lot of different kinds of actors. The farce has a group of wealthy guests arriving at a contemporary party only to find that the ho.. more
Sep 14, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
O’Connor Ignites Milwaukee Rep’s ‘Bombshells’
It’s tough for any actor to capture the attention of the audience for the duration of a one-person show, but Australian actress Caroline O’Connor holds her own in the Milwaukee Rep’s staging of Bombshells. Written specifically for O&rsqu more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments