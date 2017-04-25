RSS

Bombshells

Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader annoyed by his husband’s red toe nail polish. Exciting upcoming events include: Pridefest Performer Showcase & Fundraiser at Riviera Maya, April 27; Beard & Moustache Competition at the Uptowner,... more

Apr 25, 2017 1:32 PM Dear Ruthie

Neil Simon’s Rumors is a fun, little whirring farce with lots of moving parts that could be a lot of fun with a lot of different kinds of actors. The farce has a group of wealthy guests arriving at a contemporary party only to find that the ho.. more

Sep 14, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

It’s tough for any actor to capture the attention of the audience for the duration of a one-person show, but Australian actress Caroline O’Connor holds her own in the Milwaukee Rep’s staging of Bombshells. Written specifically for O&rsqu more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

