Bon Iver
Max Devereaux and Suko Pyramid Bring Out The Best in Each Other on "Different Love"
Max Devereaux is a Milwaukee songwriter who makes audaciouslyarranged, partially campy, partially sincere songs with zero regard for traditional genreboundaries. Suko Pyramid’s Adrián Suchowolski is a Spanish songwriter who…does more or less th.. more
Sep 5, 2017 6:59 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Kyle Feerick: Heart
Milwaukee’s Kyle Feerick identifies the music on his second album, Heart, as folk rock, but if that’s the case, the music ain’t what it used to be. Feerick’s tenor singing tops an assortment of acoustic goings-on indebted to folk, but with ... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:29 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Exotic World of Max Devereaux
Milwaukee’s Max Devereaux is determined to keep releasing decadent, oddball pop albums, even if hardly anybody is listening more
Dec 20, 2016 2:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Owen: The King of Whys (Polyvinyl)
Mike Kinsella has taken part in so many indie-music projects that a listener might perceive his discography the way a fast driver perceives the dashes down the middle of a road. Owen is both a wayside where Kinsella can rest in a singer-son... more
Aug 16, 2016 1:25 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Matthew and The Atlas: Temple (Communion)
One writer for the U.K. magazine Q tagged Matthew Hegarty, the primary force of Matthew and the Atlas, as “the British Bon Iver,” and the comparison is apt in spite of its nationalism. Like Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Hegarty layers numero... more
Apr 26, 2016 3:05 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Eaux Claires Shares a Mixtape of Unreleased Music From This Year's Lineup
Fans who bought advance tickets to this summer's second annual Eaux Claires festival in Eau Claire just got a collectible surprise in the mail. The festival sent out exclusive mixtapes (literal tapes, as in cassettes) to early ticketholders, featu.. more
Feb 9, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
At Eaux Claires, Small Moments Proved the Biggest Highlights
Justin Vernon's inaugural Eaux Claires festival succeeded where most music festivals fail. more
Jul 19, 2015 9:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
UPDATED: The Lineup For Justin Vernon's Music Festival Looks Exactly Like You'd Expect
Feb 9, 2015 3:42 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Séance at MGAC
FromStonewall Rebellion to the outbreak of the AIDS epidemic, the latter part ofthe last century was a very explosive and dramatic time for a large, tragicallyshadowed portion of the culture. At the end of this month in conjunction withWorld A.. more
Nov 17, 2014 8:52 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Justin Vernon Moves Ahead with His 2015 Eaux Claire Music and Arts Festival
Since rising to fame with Bon Iver, Justin Vernon continued to call his native Eau Claire home, building a studio there and singing the city’s praises in interview after interview while calling attention to its music scene. Vernon’s latest display.. more
Oct 29, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lorde @ BMO Harris Pavilion
Seventeen-year-old pop phenom Lorde endured some backlash from hip-hip aficionados when her breakthrough single “Royals” took rap culture to task for celebrating reckless consumerism and mindle more
Sep 29, 2014 2:23 PM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
The New Bon Iver Song Will Not Change Your Life
Perhaps the most noteworthy thing about the new BonIver song, an original written for the upcoming Zach Braff film Wish I WasHere , is that it’s a Bon Iver song. Bon Iver has been on Justin Vernon’sbackburner for the last couple of years, as th.. more
Jun 30, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Zhivago's "Deep Versions": Euphoric Electronic Music by Way of Remote Wisconsin
Stop me if you’ve heard this one: A young man, rattled by a recent breakup, retreats to a cabin in Northern Wisconsin, channeling his emotions into the music he records in solitude. Eduard Vocke is plenty aware he’s not the first musician to take .. more
Apr 29, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
S. Carey Channels His Inner John Muir
Sean Carey (known as S. Carey) is from Wisconsin. He grew up in Lake Geneva. He went to college in Eau Claire where he met, married and settled down with his wife. His day job is as drummer for Bon Iver and his latest solo album was recorde... more
Apr 22, 2014 12:43 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Phox's Blissfully Codependent Folk-Pop
Monica Martin is setting goals for herself. She’s never had to do this before.“I had some small dreams, like owning a hearse,” said Martin, the soul-singer-voiced front of the Wisconsinite ps,Music Feature more
Dec 24, 2013 11:02 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
The Blind Boys of Alabama | I’ll Find a Way (Sony Masterworks)
For a golden age soul gospel vocal group whose career spans multiple generations, The Blind Boys of Alabama have benefited from some unusual benefactors over the past couple decades, including Peter Gabriel and his WOMAD organization and ne... more
Oct 9, 2013 5:26 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Volcano Choir @ The Pabst Theater
Ever since Mayor Tom Barrett officially proclaimed one Friday a couple years ago as “Bon Iver Day” in Milwaukee, the city has clamped its claws into Justin Vernon, attempting to claim the Eau C,Concert Reviews more
Sep 30, 2013 12:34 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Shouting Matches @ Turner Hall Ballroom
As it often goes, a movie actor will take roles in family-friendly, generic, big budget films in order to finance their smaller, weirder pet projects. That sequence worked in reverse for Justin Vern,Concert Reviews more
Aug 2, 2013 10:46 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
The New Volcano Choir Single Will Make People Love Volcano Choir
All signs so far have pointed to the sophomore album from the Justin Vernon/Collections of Colonies of Bees collab Volcano Choir being less difficult than the group's willfully obtuse debut, and now here's another: "Bygone," the first single from .. more
Jul 25, 2013 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
...And On Cue, The Pabst Theater Announces a Volcano Choir Show
Just hours after the Justin Vernon/Collections of Colonies of Bees side project Volcano Choir revealed plans for a new album this fall, The Pabst Theater has announced that the band will perform Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m., prematurely ending any.. more
May 28, 2013 3:55 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music