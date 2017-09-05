RSS

Bon Iver

max dev.jpg.jpe

Max Devereaux is a Milwaukee songwriter who makes audaciouslyarranged, partially campy, partially sincere songs with zero regard for traditional genreboundaries. Suko Pyramid’s Adrián Suchowolski is a Spanish songwriter who…does more or less th.. more

Sep 5, 2017 6:59 PM On Music

kylefeerick.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Kyle Feerick identifies the music on his second album, Heart, as folk rock, but if that’s the case, the music ain’t what it used to be. Feerick’s tenor singing tops an assortment of acoustic goings-on indebted to folk, but with ... more

Mar 14, 2017 1:29 PM Album Reviews

musicgateway_maxdevereaux_bymichaelsodnik.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Max Devereaux is determined to keep releasing decadent, oddball pop albums, even if hardly anybody is listening more

Dec 20, 2016 2:44 PM Music Feature

albumreview_owen.jpg.jpe

Mike Kinsella has taken part in so many indie-music projects that a listener might perceive his discography the way a fast driver perceives the dashes down the middle of a road. Owen is both a wayside where Kinsella can rest in a singer-son... more

Aug 16, 2016 1:25 PM Album Reviews

templealbumreview .jpg.jpe

One writer for the U.K. magazine Q tagged Matthew Hegarty, the primary force of Matthew and the Atlas, as “the British Bon Iver,” and the comparison is apt in spite of its nationalism. Like Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Hegarty layers numero... more

Apr 26, 2016 3:05 PM Album Reviews

eaux.jpg.jpe

Photo: Kyle Matteson (@solace)

Fans who bought advance tickets to this summer's second annual Eaux Claires festival in Eau Claire just got a collectible surprise in the mail. The festival sent out exclusive mixtapes (literal tapes, as in cassettes) to early ticketholders, featu.. more

Feb 9, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

heyjustin.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Graham Tolbert

Justin Vernon's inaugural Eaux Claires festival succeeded where most music festivals fail. more

Jul 19, 2015 9:44 PM Concert Reviews

onmusic_eauxclaires.jpg.jpe

eauxclaires.com

Feb 9, 2015 3:42 PM On Music

seance.jpg.jpe

FromStonewall Rebellion to the outbreak of the AIDS epidemic, the latter part ofthe last century was a very explosive and dramatic time for a large, tragicallyshadowed portion of the culture. At the end of this month in conjunction withWorld A.. more

Nov 17, 2014 8:52 AM Theater

justin_vernon.jpg.jpe

Since rising to fame with Bon Iver, Justin Vernon continued to call his native Eau Claire home, building a studio there and singing the city’s praises in interview after interview while calling attention to its music scene. Vernon’s latest display.. more

Oct 29, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

lorde.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Seventeen-year-old pop phenom Lorde endured some backlash from hip-hip aficionados when her breakthrough single “Royals” took rap culture to task for celebrating reckless consumerism and mindle more

Sep 29, 2014 2:23 PM Concert Reviews

wish i was here.jpg.jpe

Perhaps the most noteworthy thing about the new BonIver song, an original written for the upcoming Zach Braff film Wish I WasHere , is that it’s a Bon Iver song. Bon Iver has been on Justin Vernon’sbackburner for the last couple of years, as th.. more

Jun 30, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

eduard vocke zhivago deep versions.jpg.jpe

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: A young man, rattled by a recent breakup, retreats to a cabin in Northern Wisconsin, channeling his emotions into the music he records in solitude. Eduard Vocke is plenty aware he’s not the first musician to take .. more

Apr 29, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

musicgate.jpg.jpe

Sean Carey (known as S. Carey) is from Wisconsin. He grew up in Lake Geneva. He went to college in Eau Claire where he met, married and settled down with his wife. His day job is as drummer for Bon Iver and his latest solo album was recorde... more

Apr 22, 2014 12:43 AM Music Feature

phox.jpg.jpe

Monica Martin is setting goals for herself. She’s never had to do this before.“I had some small dreams, like owning a hearse,” said Martin, the soul-singer-voiced front of the Wisconsinite ps,Music Feature more

Dec 24, 2013 11:02 AM Music Feature

For a golden age soul gospel vocal group whose career spans multiple generations, The Blind Boys of Alabama have benefited from some unusual benefactors over the past couple decades, including Peter Gabriel and his WOMAD organization and ne... more

Oct 9, 2013 5:26 PM Album Reviews

volcano choir justin vernon pabst theater 2013.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Ever since Mayor Tom Barrett officially proclaimed one Friday a couple years ago as “Bon Iver Day” in Milwaukee, the city has clamped its claws into Justin Vernon, attempting to claim the Eau C,Concert Reviews more

Sep 30, 2013 12:34 PM Concert Reviews

shouting matches.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

As it often goes, a movie actor will take roles in family-friendly, generic, big budget films in order to finance their smaller, weirder pet projects. That sequence worked in reverse for Justin Vern,Concert Reviews more

Aug 2, 2013 10:46 AM Concert Reviews

volcano choir.jpg.jpe

All signs so far have pointed to the sophomore album from the Justin Vernon/Collections of Colonies of Bees collab Volcano Choir being less difficult than the group's willfully obtuse debut, and now here's another: "Bygone," the first single from .. more

Jul 25, 2013 3:30 PM On Music

volcano choir.jpg.jpe

Just hours after the Justin Vernon/Collections of Colonies of Bees side project Volcano Choir revealed plans for a new album this fall, The Pabst Theater has announced that the band will perform Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m., prematurely ending any.. more

May 28, 2013 3:55 PM On Music

