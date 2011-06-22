Bon Jovi
Milwaukee Today: NAACP's Report on the City's African Americans
“Grim.”That's what R.L. McNeeley called the findings of a new NAACP study on the status of African Americans in Milwaukee.Take, for example, some of these facts: Only 28% of Milwaukee's black families had two parents in 2000, down from 6.. more
Jun 22, 2011 8:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Remembering Glenn Ford
With his everyman good looks and palpable inner warmth, Glenn Ford was the ideal leading man for post-World War II Hollywood. In his son Peter's biography, Glenn Ford: A Life (published by University of Wisconsin Press), the actor comes across p.. more
Jun 18, 2011 6:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bon Jovi
Perhaps the most enduring of the '80s hair bands, Bon Jovi has made some unexpected records over the past decade, going acoustic for 2003's This Left Feels Right and going country—with great commercial results—for their 2007 more
May 21, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bon Jovi
Until 2007, the band never had an album debut at number one on the Billboard charts, then along came the country-tinged Lost Highway, a disc Jon has referred to as “a Bon Jovi album influenced by Nashville.” And since 2006, th,Today in M... more
Jun 25, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Popke Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
June 25 - July 1
KISS w/ Chevelle @ The Marcus Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m. AlthoughKISS purists would argue this current incarnation of the band is notlegitimate KISS, since f,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Bon Jovi @ The Marcus Amphitheater, June 25
So much for yesterday's speculation that Bon Jovi could play Miller Park. This morning Summerfest announced that the hair-rock band which somehow survived the hair-rock fall out will headline the Marcus Amphitheater on the first night of the fest.. more
Feb 27, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Photos: Red Knife Lottery
,Summerfest Concert Reviews more
Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews
Not the Girl Next Door
Although Joan Crawford had a reputation, whether deserved or not, as dislikable, she thoroughly charmed the writer of Not the Girl Next Door: Joan Crawford, A Personal Biography (published by Simon & Schuster). Author Charlotte Chandler questions.. more
Apr 19, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Brewers ahead of the pack when it comes to diversity
This is an article by a Journal-Sentinel reporter that's gottennational play. Today is the 61st anniversary of Jackie Robinson'sbreaking the color line professional baseball and it turns out theBrewers are among the few to have such a large num.. more
Apr 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Bon Jovi
Although the ’90s largely killed the commercial hopes of hyper-polished, hard-rock Lost Highway ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Feb. 21 - Feb. 27
Saturday, Feb. 23 Oscar-Nominated Short Films @ The Times Cinema, 7 p. Lost Highway ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Feb 21, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee