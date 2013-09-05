RSS

Bondage

I have never had an orgasm on my own or with anyone else. It hurts when I have had “too much” stimulation. So, it feels good Þ really good Þ fucking phenomenal Þ HURTS!!! Þ HURTS BAD, STOP! After I hit that point, even if I keep going, i... more

Sep 5, 2013 4:48 PM Sexpress 1 Comments

My girlfriend enjoys what I consider some kinky sex scenarios. She enjoys being restrained and also likes rape scenarios. I have found myself enjoying the rape play and have found myself calling her names (slut, whore, etc.) more

Jun 11, 2013 11:15 PM Sexpress

My wife and I have been married for five years and we have been together for ten. Ever since marriage, our sex life dropped to an unhealthy level of about one time per month on average. A couple of weeks ago more

May 30, 2013 2:15 AM Sexpress 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES