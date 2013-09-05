Bondage
Instead of Feeling Pleasure, I Feel Pain When I’m Close to Orgasm
I have never had an orgasm on my own or with anyone else. It hurts when I have had “too much” stimulation. So, it feels good Þ really good Þ fucking phenomenal Þ HURTS!!! Þ HURTS BAD, STOP! After I hit that point, even if I keep going, i... more
Sep 5, 2013 4:48 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments
My Girlfriend and I Enjoy Rough Sex—Is There Something Wrong With Us?
My girlfriend enjoys what I consider some kinky sex scenarios. She enjoys being restrained and also likes rape scenarios. I have found myself enjoying the rape play and have found myself calling her names (slut, whore, etc.) more
Jun 11, 2013 11:15 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
How Can I Get My Wife Interested in Strap-On Play?
My wife and I have been married for five years and we have been together for ten. Ever since marriage, our sex life dropped to an unhealthy level of about one time per month on average. A couple of weeks ago more
May 30, 2013 2:15 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 3 Comments