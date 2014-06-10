Bonnie Krah
Touching Lives ‘On Golden Pond’
Touching on such familiar themes as growing old, dying and living with regret, Sunset Playhouse’s On Golden Pond takes a tried-and-true plot and finds a way to keep it fresh, fun and entertaining. The scene is more
Jun 10, 2014 11:10 PM Ben Lockwood Theater
On Golden Pond In Elm Grove
ErnestThompson’s 1979 play On Golden Pond is better-known for the 1981film that was adapted from it. Granted, Katherine Hepburn and Henry Fonda putin really good performances in that film, but the story itself is a strikinglyresonant dramatic .. more
Jun 3, 2014 2:38 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brewers 2010: Back to the Playoffs!
A year ago the Milwaukee Brewers entered the baseball season fresh from their first playoff appearance in a generation. Optimists thought the Brewers’ potent offense, led by Prince Fielder and Ryan Braun, and the arrival of closer Trevor Ho... more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines Around MKE