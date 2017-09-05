Bonnie Raitt
Rebecca and the Grey Notes: Volume Two
On their second release, Volume Two, Milwaukee’s Rebecca and the Grey Notes perform a smart, sincere amalgam of unassumingly sweet acoustic country, light blues rock swagger and a hooky sort of Americana. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:44 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital 3.16
Roy Orbison: Black & White Night 30 Rather than repackage Roy Orbison’s acclaimed 1987 cable special, the producers culled through unused footage and showed,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Mar 14, 2017 2:37 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 1-7
Any week that brings Lil Yachty to town is a good week. more
Aug 30, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Jon Cleary
On Occapella, Jon Cleary—blue-eyed, English-born bastion of 'Nawlins-cooked R&B, barroom killer on the piano (and guitar), and one-time collaborator with Bonnie Raitt—applies his own appropriate brand of playing to '50s soul, gri more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Bonnie Raitt
The two Dylan covers, both from Time Out of Mind, no less, reveal the state of Bonnie Raitt's old heart: full of appreciation, wonder and tough nostalgia for “the rest of us, who used to rule the world.” Sure, the smooth blues... more
Apr 30, 2012 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Just Announced: Crosby, Stills & Nash and Bonnie Raitt
The legendary folk-rock act Crosby, Stills & Nash will return to the Riverside Theater on Sunday, Aug. 5 as part of their extensive summer tour, the venue announced this morning. For these shows, the trio will be backed by a five-piece band. R.. more
Mar 19, 2012 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Slavic Soul Party!
Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Worst Interviews I've Ever Conducted
Count me in the "Joaquin Phoenix was faking it" camp. Though Phoenix convincingly displayed the eerily detached, flat affect of a patient in the early stages of schizophrenia, he hid behind the same thick, black sunglasses as so many bluffing poke.. more
Feb 13, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hiatt
In the early ‘80s, Hiatt’s songwriting prowess earned himthe title “the American Elvis Costello.” Unlike Costello, however, Hiatt hadtrouble writing hits—at least for himself. Three Dog Night and Bonnie Raittperformed his songs to great success, ... more
