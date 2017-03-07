Bono
Zucchero: Black Cat (Wrasse Records)
With the exception of several ’70s progressive rock bands that caught the ears of prog fans, Italian rock has been a local phenomenon. Italy’s Zucchero has sold millions of discs around the world, and collaborated with the likes of Eric Cla... more
Mar 7, 2017 2:45 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Bar Yarns and Manic Depressive Mix Tapes (University of Minnesota Press), by Jim Walsh
Published in Rolling Stone and The Village Voice, Jim Walsh, the Minnesota writer-musician, is a good and heartfelt essayist and memoirist. A cross-section of his work is collected in Bar Yarns and Manic Depressive Mix Tapes, and despite th... more
Nov 22, 2016 2:21 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Music Books Keep on Coming
Bruce Springsteen’s adulatory address at U2’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is reprinted as the introduction to this band biography. His remarks about their search “for the same kind of combustible force that fueled the expa... more
Nov 13, 2014 3:25 PM David Luhrssen Books
B.B. King of the Blues
B.B. King has beencalled the “King of the Blues,” and not simply because of his surname. Thedocumentary B.B. King: The Life of Riley (out on DVD and Blu-ray) contains enough vintage concert footage to show thatthe man r.. more
Jul 17, 2014 8:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Partying on St. Patrick's Day
Where to go, where to go, on St. Drinking's Day… Patrick's Day? We definitely want to sham-rock it, as the holiday is up there with Halloween, New Year's and Mardi Gras as one of the top party days of the year. And so it goes in Milw more
Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM Danielle Stevens A&E Feature
Shopping to Save the World?
Can compassion be generated through consumption? That’s the scheme behind Product RED, the celebrity-powered AIDS fundraiser starring Bono with a supporting cast of Penelope Cruz, Scarlett Johansson, George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio and oth.. more
Apr 26, 2011 1:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Boswell Book Co. Hosts Pete Nelson, Joe Meno
Dysfunctional families and lovable down-and-out characters have inspired many best-selling novels, and two new works of fiction continue the tradition of these winning plotlines. Up-and-coming authors Pete Nelson and Joe Meno deliver keen o... more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Domestic Terrorism by Any Standard
If right-wing broadcasters don't want to be blamed when someone murders a person they have The Wichita Eagle ,News Features more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
U2's New Album is All Over the Place
The cover art for U2’s No Line on the Horizon depicts what appears to be a line on the horizon, and sure enough, it portends an album rife with contradictions. As necessitated by the Internet, here’s my track-by-track insta-review. "No Line.. more
Feb 20, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Buggs and Other Local Favorites
First there were the Beatles and then came the Buggs, Milwaukee's tongue-in-cheek, punk-rock tribute to the four lads from Liverpool. The Buggs' unique approach has won enthusiastic crowds at Summerfest, Bucks games and other big venues, but has ... more
Jul 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee