With the exception of several ’70s progressive rock bands that caught the ears of prog fans, Italian rock has been a local phenomenon. Italy’s Zucchero has sold millions of discs around the world, and collaborated with the likes of Eric Cla... more

Mar 7, 2017 2:45 PM Album Reviews

Published in Rolling Stone and The Village Voice, Jim Walsh, the Minnesota writer-musician, is a good and heartfelt essayist and memoirist. A cross-section of his work is collected in Bar Yarns and Manic Depressive Mix Tapes, and despite th... more

Nov 22, 2016 2:21 PM Books

Bruce Springsteen’s adulatory address at U2’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is reprinted as the introduction to this band biography. His remarks about their search “for the same kind of combustible force that fueled the expa... more

Nov 13, 2014 3:25 PM Books

 B.B. King has beencalled the “King of the Blues,” and not simply because of his surname. Thedocumentary B.B. King: The Life of Riley (out on DVD and Blu-ray) contains enough vintage concert footage to show thatthe man r.. more

Jul 17, 2014 8:57 PM I Hate Hollywood

Where to go, where to go, on St. Drinking's Day… Patrick's Day? We definitely want to sham-rock it, as the holiday is up there with Halloween, New Year's and Mardi Gras as one of the top party days of the year. And so it goes in Milw more

Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Can compassion be generated through consumption? That’s the scheme behind Product RED, the celebrity-powered AIDS fundraiser starring Bono with a supporting cast of Penelope Cruz, Scarlett Johansson, George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio and oth.. more

Apr 26, 2011 1:52 PM I Hate Hollywood

Dysfunctional families and lovable down-and-out characters have inspired many best-selling novels, and two new works of fiction continue the tradition of these winning plotlines. Up-and-coming authors Pete Nelson and Joe Meno deliver keen o... more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Books

If right-wing broadcasters don't want to be blamed when someone murders a person they have The Wichita Eagle ,News Features more

Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

The cover art for U2’s No Line on the Horizon depicts what appears to be a line on the horizon, and sure enough, it portends an album rife with contradictions. As necessitated by the Internet, here’s my track-by-track insta-review. "No Line.. more

Feb 20, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

First there were the Beatles and then came the Buggs, Milwaukee's tongue-in-cheek, punk-rock tribute to the four lads from Liverpool. The Buggs' unique approach has won enthusiastic crowds at Summerfest, Bucks games and other big venues, but has ... more

Jul 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

