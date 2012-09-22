RSS

Book Art

For those whoappreciate photography, poetry and book art, Wisconsin artist and independentprinter Caren Heft features an exquisite display of her art at Woodland PatternBook Center. The exhibition “Paradise in the Smallest Thing” presen.. more

Sep 22, 2012 11:19 PM Visual Arts

A dedicated artist's organization named The Binders Guild opened their art exhibition “Books Unbound” at Mount Mary College in the Marian Gallery this Sunday. The unique exhibition illustrates the multiple forms to the book as art%u23AFas scu.. more

Nov 5, 2010 1:42 AM Visual Arts

blogimage8653.jpe

The FourthKind’s pseudo-documentary setup seems very Blair Witch and rather unneces The Fourth Kind ,Film more

Nov 10, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage6005.jpe

Although he’s not quite as famous as the great Jimmy Smith, in many jazz circles Dr. Lonnie Smith is also considered the greatest Hammond B3 organists ever to grace the genre, in his prime releasing a quintet of soul-jazz albums for Blue No... more

Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage45.jpe

After sparking ire with her controversial book The Rape of Nanking, Iris Chang apparently The Rape of Nanking ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 19, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES