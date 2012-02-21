Book Festival
The Zombie Corpse of Atomic Records
Atomic is back in business, but probably not the Atomic you were hoping for. The East Locust Street storefront that once hosted Atomic Records, Milwaukee\'s most storied independent music store now houses a pipe and paraphernalia shop called Atomi.. more
Feb 21, 2012 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Interview: Regan Golden @ WPCA
Regan Golden, only half of the artistic pair exhibiting in "Regan Golden and Jennifer Harris: Decorative Directive" at Walkers Point Center for the Arts, divides her time working and living between Chicago, Illinois, Saint Paul, Minnesota, and.. more
Jul 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Milwaukee Book Festival
The Milwaukee Book Festival comes to an end by dedicated its penultimate night tonight to Thank You for All Things ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Book Festival
The Milwaukee Book Festival, which runs through Oct. 14, welcomes yet another author tonig The Brief Wonderous Life of Oscar Wao ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee