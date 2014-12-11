Book Signing
Wilson Center’s Book Launch Party
The first book published by the Sharon Lynne Wilson Centerfor the Arts is one created by Milwaukee-based artist Sue Lawton, whocompleted The Fire Keepers during hereight-month residency during the Wilson Center’s 2013-14 season.To celebrate, .. more
Dec 11, 2014 6:05 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Moonalice
A six-piece group comprised of veteran session players inspired by the tour-heavy business model of younger jam bands, Moonalice plays swampy, bluesy roots rock that allows for ample improvisational tangents. When the group returns to more
May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hot Dog! Classic Country Spin
These days there’s a local spin for every music genre from soul music to punk to rockabilly, so it made sense that two enthusiasts of classic country should dedicate one night a month to spinning the sometimes overlooked genre they love. At... more
May 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ripper
Because they were never solved, the Jack the Ripper murders have been a particularly ripe Ripper ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lombardi: The Only Thing
The Next Act Theatre attempts to capture the life of a legend in its latest production, Lo Lombardi: The Only Thing ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee