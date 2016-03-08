The Book Thief
‘The Book Thief’ Comes to Milwaukee Public Library
Markus Zusak, author of the much-lauded young adult novel The Book Thief, will speak at the Milwaukee Public Library’s Centennial Hall on Friday, March 11 as part of a tour celebrating the book’s 10th anniversary. more
Mar 8, 2016 2:01 PM Jenni Herrick Books
The Book Thief
The torch-lit night rally is an exciting diversion in The Book Thief’s small German town on the eve of World War II. There are rousing songs in the village square and oratory from the mayor denouncing the enemies of the people—the plutocrat... more
Dec 9, 2013 5:53 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Nov. 19
Orphan Liesel (Sophie Nélisse) becomes something of an activist when her adoptive German parents (Geoffrey Rush and Emily Watson) shelter a Jewish refugee beneath their stairs. Liesel steals books slated for burning by the Nazi regime, whic... more
Nov 20, 2013 1:37 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips