RSS

Books And Co.

brinfreeman.jpg.jpe

Duluth, Minn., police Lieutenant Jonathan Stride returns in another rousing tale of suspense and intrigue in Brian Freeman’s fast-paced new thriller, The Cold Nowhere. Set in a snowy, freezing winter on Lake Superior, The Cold Nowhere is a ... more

Apr 15, 2014 1:06 AM Books

book_pre.jpg.jpe

Set on the shores of Lake Superior, The Fate of Mercy Alban is an enigmatic tale of legendary curses and family secrets. When divorced mother Grace Alban returns to the childhood home she has avoided for decades after her more

Mar 6, 2013 3:24 PM Books

blogimage19561.jpe

Sean Chercover, author of the Chicago-based thrillers Big City, Bad Blood and Trigger City, brings readers a new crime drama that mixes mystery and intrigue with unpredictable twists and fascinating plotlines. The Trinity Game, full of hear... more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES