Books And Co.
A Cold Killing
Duluth, Minn., police Lieutenant Jonathan Stride returns in another rousing tale of suspense and intrigue in Brian Freeman’s fast-paced new thriller, The Cold Nowhere. Set in a snowy, freezing winter on Lake Superior, The Cold Nowhere is a ... more
Apr 15, 2014 1:06 AM Jenni Herrick Books
A Superior Mystery
Set on the shores of Lake Superior, The Fate of Mercy Alban is an enigmatic tale of legendary curses and family secrets. When divorced mother Grace Alban returns to the childhood home she has avoided for decades after her more
Mar 6, 2013 3:24 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Sean Chercover's Thrilling 'Trinity Game'
Sean Chercover, author of the Chicago-based thrillers Big City, Bad Blood and Trigger City, brings readers a new crime drama that mixes mystery and intrigue with unpredictable twists and fascinating plotlines. The Trinity Game, full of hear... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books