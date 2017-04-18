Books And Company

RSS

In Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest, artist Geri Schrab and archeologist Robert Boszhardt collaborate to research and interpret the stories of Indian art located mostly in southwestern and west central Wisconsin. more

Apr 18, 2017 3:15 PM Books

Laurie Brendemuehl Klein returns to her hometown of Oconomowoc to speak and perform a live reading of her latest book, Where the Sky Opens, at Books & Company, 1039 Summit Ave., at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. more

Aug 9, 2016 4:08 PM Books

Wisconsin-born author Elizabeth Eulberg’s newest YA novel, We Can Work It Out (the second book in The Lonely Hearts Club series), is a sweet and emotionally satisfying tale about young relationships and the highs and lows of high school lif... more

Jan 20, 2015 8:56 PM Books 1 Comments

Kate Funk presents The Best Cat Book Ever: Super-Amazing, 100% Awesome, a compilation of photos of her cat AC posed in an array of outrageous handmade costumes. Wisconsin history comes alive in author Ludmilla Bollow’s Lulu’s Christmas Stor... more

Dec 3, 2014 3:42 PM Books

A deeply touching, adventure-filled new novel by award-winning Shorewood-born writer Peter Fromm follows an intrepid river-running couple whose love for the water surmounts life’s many difficulties. For Maddy and Dalt, the main characters i... more

Oct 28, 2014 10:00 PM Books

What makes for good writing style: sparse or ornate, classical or practical? Questions about writing styles and the English language can be terribly confusing, but a recently released concise and surprisingly entertaining style guide by wor... more

Oct 8, 2014 2:38 PM Books

Did you know that on the same weekend that Woodstock took place, Milwaukee played host to its own concert featuring Jeff Beck, Blind Faith and other rockers at the Wisconsin State Fair Park? Rock ’n’ roll’s history in Milwaukee goes back de... more

Oct 1, 2014 2:27 AM Books

Without a doubt, Station Eleven is not your archetypal YA dystopian novel, despite its post-apocalyptic plot involving a 99% annihilation of the world’s population. Canadian-born New York-based author Emily St. John Mandel’s fourth novel is... more

Sep 17, 2014 1:23 AM Books

If Milwaukee photographer Paul Bialas chose a characteristic Milwaukee subject for his book of photos, he shows it from surprising angles. A handsomely designed volume (complete with a CD of recollections from former Schlitz employees), Sch... more

Nov 25, 2013 5:20 PM Books

Trekking across the continental United States, covering 18,000 miles in 3 1/2 months, sounds like a grand adventure. This is the journey that veteran journalist Ethan Casey undertook in 2012. Casey’s cross-country voyage was intentionally s... more

Nov 15, 2013 4:18 PM Books

After her younger sister is brutally murdered in a brothel, socialite Beret Osmundsen, the spunky and sympathetic lead character in Sandra Dallas’s new historical novel Fallen Women, leaves her comfortable life in Manhattan and heads west t... more

Oct 30, 2013 12:03 AM Books

In contemporary sub-Saharan Africa, traditional witch doctors remain feared and powerful members of many communities, and Botswana, the site of a new book by Michael Stanley, is no different. In Deadly Harvest more

May 13, 2013 6:18 PM Books

