Books And Company

Ancient Rock Artists of the Midwest Left Messages in Stone
In Hidden Thunder: Rock Art of the Upper Midwest, artist Geri Schrab and archeologist Robert Boszhardt collaborate to research and interpret the stories of Indian art located mostly in southwestern and west central Wisconsin.
Apr 18, 2017 3:15 PM Jenni Herrick Books
The Joys of the Natural World
Laurie Brendemuehl Klein returns to her hometown of Oconomowoc to speak and perform a live reading of her latest book, Where the Sky Opens, at Books & Company, 1039 Summit Ave., at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Aug 9, 2016 4:08 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Elizabeth Eulberg Works It Out
Wisconsin-born author Elizabeth Eulberg's newest YA novel, We Can Work It Out (the second book in The Lonely Hearts Club series), is a sweet and emotionally satisfying tale about young relationships and the highs and lows of high school lif...
Jan 20, 2015 8:56 PM Jenni Herrick Books 1 Comments
Kate Funk’s ‘Best Cat Book Ever’
Kate Funk presents The Best Cat Book Ever: Super-Amazing, 100% Awesome, a compilation of photos of her cat AC posed in an array of outrageous handmade costumes. Wisconsin history comes alive in author Ludmilla Bollow's Lulu's Christmas Stor...
Dec 3, 2014 3:42 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Peter Fromm’s Heartfelt Triumph over Adversity
A deeply touching, adventure-filled new novel by award-winning Shorewood-born writer Peter Fromm follows an intrepid river-running couple whose love for the water surmounts life's many difficulties. For Maddy and Dalt, the main characters i...
Oct 28, 2014 10:00 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Writing in Style
What makes for good writing style: sparse or ornate, classical or practical? Questions about writing styles and the English language can be terribly confusing, but a recently released concise and surprisingly entertaining style guide by wor...
Oct 8, 2014 2:38 PM Jenni Herrick Books
‘Milwaukee Rock and Roll’
Did you know that on the same weekend that Woodstock took place, Milwaukee played host to its own concert featuring Jeff Beck, Blind Faith and other rockers at the Wisconsin State Fair Park? Rock 'n' roll's history in Milwaukee goes back de...
Oct 1, 2014 2:27 AM Jenni Herrick Books
‘Station Eleven’ for Annihilation
Without a doubt, Station Eleven is not your archetypal YA dystopian novel, despite its post-apocalyptic plot involving a 99% annihilation of the world's population. Canadian-born New York-based author Emily St. John Mandel's fourth novel is...
Sep 17, 2014 1:23 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Inside the Schlitz Brewery
If Milwaukee photographer Paul Bialas chose a characteristic Milwaukee subject for his book of photos, he shows it from surprising angles. A handsomely designed volume (complete with a CD of recollections from former Schlitz employees), Sch...
Nov 25, 2013 5:20 PM David Luhrssen Books
Journalist Ethan Casey’s ‘Road Trip’
Trekking across the continental United States, covering 18,000 miles in 3 1/2 months, sounds like a grand adventure. This is the journey that veteran journalist Ethan Casey undertook in 2012. Casey's cross-country voyage was intentionally s...
Nov 15, 2013 4:18 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Final Days of a Fallen Woman: Sandra Dallas’ novel of the Wild West
After her younger sister is brutally murdered in a brothel, socialite Beret Osmundsen, the spunky and sympathetic lead character in Sandra Dallas's new historical novel Fallen Women, leaves her comfortable life in Manhattan and heads west t...
Oct 30, 2013 12:03 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Witchcraft and Detective Work
In contemporary sub-Saharan Africa, traditional witch doctors remain feared and powerful members of many communities, and Botswana, the site of a new book by Michael Stanley, is no different. In Deadly Harvest
May 13, 2013 6:18 PM Jenni Herrick Books
First Stage in Oconomowoc
Children's far for middle school kids can be kind of difficult to manage. Skew the material too young or too old and it will be intolerably boring for your audience. Leave it to First Stage to handle it well. The children's theatre program ha..
Aug 11, 2012 10:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Matisyahu Finds His Light
But in somerespects, it's only with his newest CD, Light,that Matisyahu has become Shake Off the Dust…Arise ,Music Feature
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature