In The Relive Box and Other Stories, the author explores lapses in meaningful communication and connection and the enhanced potential nowadays for selfishness and unresponsiveness to the consequences of our actions. more

Oct 3, 2017 1:48 PM Books

Best-selling author Brad Meltzer will discuss his newest book in his children’s series “Ordinary People Change the World,” I am Harriet Tubman, at Books & Company in Oconomowoc. more

Oct 3, 2017 1:34 PM Books

A collection of short essays by writers from many fields, Light the Dark: Writers on Creativity, Inspiration, and the Artistic Process isn’t a how-to but an engaging exploration of inspiration. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:50 PM Books

In Technically Wrong: Sexist Apps, Biased Algorithms, and Other Threats of Toxic Tech, web consultant Sara Wachter-Boettcher attacks the sort of techies whose “disruption" seems aimed as much at common sense and decency as anything else.... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:47 PM Books

Moonbath by Haitian-born award-winning author Yanick Lahens is a beautifully written epic saga that follows the tumultuous and often heartbreaking lives of four generations of rural Haitian women over the course of the 20th century. She wil... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:41 PM Books

Stark Plug Book is a highly funny comic book by Madison artist CHAP (aka Steve Chappell). more

Sep 15, 2017 9:46 AM Books

Fear of a Norb Planet: The Complete MaximumRockNRoll Columns 1994-1998 by Rev. Norb (Norbert Rozek) is a compelling read from a strangely, amusingly obsessive dude, who sometimes wrote entertainingly about rumblings on the punk-rock undergr... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:16 PM Books

Jason Reynold’s new middle-grade book Patina, the second volume in his Track series, is an entertaining story of four unlikely teammates, each with personal demons who are doing their best to outrun their teenage angst and anxiety. He will ... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:12 PM Books

Bob Marley and The Wailers: The Ultimate Illustrated History, Voyageur Press, Richie Unterberger, Don't Give Your Heart to a Rambler: My Life with Jim...

Sep 8, 2017 11:19 AM Books

Emily White’s Interning 101 is perfect for current college students and mid-career professionals alike. She will discuss her book on Sept. 8 at Voyageur Book Shop. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:41 PM Books

In Matthew Flynn’s debut novel (Pryme Knumber, 2012), readers were introduced to an unassuming Milwaukee teenager who also happened to be a mathematical genius. In the second book in the Bernie We,Books more

Sep 5, 2017 2:35 PM Books

Gráfica de les Ramblas: The Signs of Barcelona is a collection of photographs by Louise Fili documenting the city’s commercial signage from the Art Nouveau era through Art Deco and beyond in wrought iron, neon, stone, steel and mosaic. more

Sep 5, 2017 2:32 PM Books

In A Legacy of Spies, espionage-fiction novelist John le Carré revisits the past, bringing back the mysterious spymaster George Smiley and, as reluctant protagonist, one of Smiley’s protégés more

Sep 5, 2017 2:29 PM Books

In Slight Exaggeration, poet Adam Zagajewski argues eloquently against the flat irony of postmodernism and for admiration and enthusiasm in the humanities. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:20 PM Books

In Horsemen of the Trumpocaylpse: A Field Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America, nationally known Madison journalist Mike Nichols maps out a president bereft of ideas and indebted to far-right money interests and their foot soldiers... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:16 PM Books

Author Nancy Pearl will talk about her first novel, George and Lizzie, and other book-related matters with Wisconsin Public Radio’s Kathleen Dunn, Sept. 9 at Boswell Book Co. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:06 PM Books

New biography of Mikhail Gorbachev, Gorbachev: His Life and Times, credits the Soviet leader as a visionary itching to transform the U.S.S.R. into a more democratic nation. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:27 PM Books

In his introduction to The New Annotated Frankenstein (Liveright), horror movie master Guillermo del Toro says the book “may very well be the best presentation of the novel" to date; this book review says why del Toro may be correct in t... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:35 PM Books

A quartet of uniquely talented authors, writing in the styles of prose, poetry, and memoir, will visit Boswell Book Co. on Aug. 21 to share intimate human stories of both fact and fiction. more

Aug 15, 2017 2:27 PM Books

A batch of new books on music range from biographies of Arturo Toscanini to essays on the ‘60s counterculture and Britain’s Rock Against Racism movement. more

Aug 9, 2017 12:42 AM Books

