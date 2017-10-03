Books
The Relive Box and Other Stories (Ecco/HarperCollins), by T.C. Boyle
In The Relive Box and Other Stories, the author explores lapses in meaningful communication and connection and the enhanced potential nowadays for selfishness and unresponsiveness to the consequences of our actions. more
Oct 3, 2017 1:48 PM David Luhrssen Books
Great Heroes for Children by Author Brad Meltzer
Best-selling author Brad Meltzer will discuss his newest book in his children’s series “Ordinary People Change the World,” I am Harriet Tubman, at Books & Company in Oconomowoc. more
Oct 3, 2017 1:34 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Light the Dark: Writers on Creativity, Inspiration, and the Artistic Process (Penguin), edited by Joe Fassler
A collection of short essays by writers from many fields, Light the Dark: Writers on Creativity, Inspiration, and the Artistic Process isn’t a how-to but an engaging exploration of inspiration. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Books
Technically Wrong: Sexist Apps, Biased Algorithms, and Other Threats of Toxic Tech (W.W. Norton), by Sara Wachter-Boettcher
In Technically Wrong: Sexist Apps, Biased Algorithms, and Other Threats of Toxic Tech, web consultant Sara Wachter-Boettcher attacks the sort of techies whose “disruption" seems aimed as much at common sense and decency as anything else.... more
Sep 19, 2017 2:47 PM David Luhrssen Books
Haiti a Dramatic Backdrop for Yanick Lahens’ Novel
Moonbath by Haitian-born award-winning author Yanick Lahens is a beautifully written epic saga that follows the tumultuous and often heartbreaking lives of four generations of rural Haitian women over the course of the 20th century. She wil... more
Sep 19, 2017 2:41 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Starkly Funny Comix from Madison
Stark Plug Book is a highly funny comic book by Madison artist CHAP (aka Steve Chappell). more
Sep 15, 2017 9:46 AM David Luhrssen Books
Fear of a Norb Planet: The Complete MaximumRockNRoll Columns 1994-1998 (Bulge), by Rev. Norb (Norbert Rozek)
Fear of a Norb Planet: The Complete MaximumRockNRoll Columns 1994-1998 by Rev. Norb (Norbert Rozek) is a compelling read from a strangely, amusingly obsessive dude, who sometimes wrote entertainingly about rumblings on the punk-rock undergr... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:16 PM Jamie Lee Rake Books
Young Adult Author Jason Reynolds Confronts Coming of Age in 'Patina'
Jason Reynold’s new middle-grade book Patina, the second volume in his Track series, is an entertaining story of four unlikely teammates, each with personal demons who are doing their best to outrun their teenage angst and anxiety. He will ... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:12 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Reggae, Bluegrass and Soul
music history, rock history, reggae, soul music, R&B, gospel music, musician biographies, Bob Marley and The Wailers: The Ultimate Illustrated History, Voyageur Press, Richie Unterberger, Don’t Give Your Heart to a Rambler: My Life with Jim... more
Sep 8, 2017 11:19 AM David Luhrssen Books
Book Happening: Emily White @ Voyageur Book Shop
Emily White’s Interning 101 is perfect for current college students and mid-career professionals alike. She will discuss her book on Sept. 8 at Voyageur Book Shop. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:41 PM Jenni Herrick Books
The Chinese are Coming in Matt Flynn's Latest Novel
In Matthew Flynn’s debut novel (Pryme Knumber, 2012), readers were introduced to an unassuming Milwaukee teenager who also happened to be a mathematical genius. In the second book in the Bernie We,Books more
Sep 5, 2017 2:35 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Gráfica de les Rambles: The Signs of Barcelona (Princeton Architectural Press), by Louise Fili
Gráfica de les Ramblas: The Signs of Barcelona is a collection of photographs by Louise Fili documenting the city’s commercial signage from the Art Nouveau era through Art Deco and beyond in wrought iron, neon, stone, steel and mosaic. more
Sep 5, 2017 2:32 PM David Luhrssen Books
A Legacy of Spies (Viking), by John le Carré
In A Legacy of Spies, espionage-fiction novelist John le Carré revisits the past, bringing back the mysterious spymaster George Smiley and, as reluctant protagonist, one of Smiley’s protégés more
Sep 5, 2017 2:29 PM David Luhrssen Books
Slight Exaggeration (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Adam Zagajewski
In Slight Exaggeration, poet Adam Zagajewski argues eloquently against the flat irony of postmodernism and for admiration and enthusiasm in the humanities. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:20 PM David Luhrssen Books
Horsemen of the Trumpocaylpse: A Field Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America (Nation Books), by John Nichols
In Horsemen of the Trumpocaylpse: A Field Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America, nationally known Madison journalist Mike Nichols maps out a president bereft of ideas and indebted to far-right money interests and their foot soldiers... more
Aug 29, 2017 2:16 PM David Luhrssen Books
Nancy Pearl Talks with Kathleen Dunn About Books and Things at Boswell
Author Nancy Pearl will talk about her first novel, George and Lizzie, and other book-related matters with Wisconsin Public Radio’s Kathleen Dunn, Sept. 9 at Boswell Book Co. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:06 PM Amy Waldman Books
Gorbachev: His Life and Times (W.W. Norton), by William Taubman
New biography of Mikhail Gorbachev, Gorbachev: His Life and Times, credits the Soviet leader as a visionary itching to transform the U.S.S.R. into a more democratic nation. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:27 PM David Luhrssen Books
Ultimate Frankenstein
In his introduction to The New Annotated Frankenstein (Liveright), horror movie master Guillermo del Toro says the book “may very well be the best presentation of the novel" to date; this book review says why del Toro may be correct in t... more
Midwest Writers Gather at Boswell for 'Micro & Memoir, Poetry & Prose'
A quartet of uniquely talented authors, writing in the styles of prose, poetry, and memoir, will visit Boswell Book Co. on Aug. 21 to share intimate human stories of both fact and fiction. more
Aug 15, 2017 2:27 PM Jenni Herrick Books
From Classics and Swing through Psychedelia, Funk and 21st Century Angst
A batch of new books on music range from biographies of Arturo Toscanini to essays on the ‘60s counterculture and Britain’s Rock Against Racism movement. more
Aug 9, 2017 12:42 AM David Luhrssen Books