RSS

Boone And Crockett

brandyoldfashioneds.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd’s Fall Drink Guide 2017 shares 10 of our favorite establishments for finding one of Wisconsin’s favorite drinks, the old fashioned, in forms both traditional and modern. Featured establishments are: Boone & Crockett, Camp Bar, ... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:09 PM Eat/Drink

phoenixmain.jpg.jpe

Cocktails are gaining steam in Milwaukee. Increasingly, bartenders are seeing cocktails as a way to experiment with flavors the same way chefs create new dishes. Restaurants are pairing food not only with beer or wine anymore, but cocktails... more

Jun 22, 2017 3:11 PM Brew City Booze

theoutsidermain.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express Patio Guide 2017 more

May 30, 2017 1:00 PM Brew City Booze

diningout_churroshop_a.jpg.jpe

A new trend is taking hold in restaurants around Milwaukee that gives chefs the flexibility to explore cuisine apart from their everyday menus: restaurants within restaurants. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:13 PM Dining Out

prohibitionironhorsebcb.jpg.jpe

December 5 marks the 83rd anniversary of the repeal of the 18th amendment, aka the end of Prohibition. If you're in the mood to celebrate, here are some spots you can find like-minded friends. more

Dec 1, 2016 12:27 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

twim_normmacdonald.jpg.jpe

Mexican Fiesta and Lebowski Fest anchor a big weekend of Downtown events, while the Gin Blossoms play the Milwaukee County Zoo, of all places. more

Aug 18, 2015 9:56 PM This Week in Milwaukee

aroundmke_jazz.jpg.jpe

As a recentAround Milwaukee established, opportunities abound to see live music inMilwaukee this summer. But supposing you are persnickety about what sort ofsounds bounce about your cochlea, let’s see what is on the horizon in the wayof the re.. more

May 28, 2015 5:05 PM Around MKE

concertreview_ladycannon2.jpg.jpe

One of Milwaukee's most overlooked songwriters took the breath away from a rapt crowd at Boone and Crockett Monday night. more

Jan 27, 2015 4:17 PM Concert Reviews

twim.jpg.jpe

Nathaniel Rateliff, Keith Sweat, Schoolboy Q and more. more

Apr 16, 2014 1:50 AM This Week in Milwaukee

the sound of young milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Apr 6, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

blogimage11662.jpe

Hawaiian surfing enthusiast Jack Johnson writes simple, acoustic folk- pop songs that ask nothing of their listeners. Jackson’s attitude is so low-key that it seems possible he’s genuinely unaware that he’s one of the music industry&rsqu more

Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10154.jpe

It’s refreshing to hear new, original music that isn’t self-absorbed and fraudulent like that of so many contemporary singer/songwriters crying into their imported beer.Hellbound for the Highway suffers as a result of weak lyrics—overu more

Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES