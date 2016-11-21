Boozy Bard Productions
Dorian Gray at Villa Terrace Next Month
Nov 21, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'Titus Andronicus' as Lighthearted Comedy
Titus Andronicus is thought to have been Shakespeare’s first tragedy. It is one of his least-respected plays. Back then bloody revenge drama was popular. So it’s possible this was Shakespeare’s attempt to sell tickets without regard to artistic me.. more
May 22, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
It’s Only $5 If You’re Wearing a Crown
My kingdom for a horse. (Or maybe just a decent IPA.) Boozy Bard Productions returns to the stage early next month as it presents Shakespeare’s tale of the ambitious Richard III. The drama features a group of people performing who have not rehears.. more
Apr 29, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Much Ado About Nothing With Boozy Bard
Boozy Bard Productions opens the new year with a fun and informal staging of Shakespeare’s romance Much Ado About Nothing at the Best Place Tavern in the Historic Pabst Brewery. Beatrice, Benedict and beer? You bet.All the actors read the script,.. more
Jan 2, 2015 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shakespeare Raw with Boozy Bard at the Best Place in 2015
Some time ago, a certain (no longer active) Milwaukee theater critic showed a certain amount of snobbery when he suggested that only those who are classically trained Shakespearian actors should perform the works of Shakespeare. Ignoring how poorl.. more
Nov 27, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bangarang Mondays
Two of the city’s most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE’s Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked H more
Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
John Doe w/ Robbie Fulks @ Shank Hall
Unlike many punk pioneers, former X frontman John Doe has managed to remain both alive and relevant. In fact, Doe’s output has increased as he has gotten older. The 21st century has seen him release six albums, the latest being 2009’s Count... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
Love Blossoms in ‘Dear Bob, Dear Betty’
In a 21st-century world dominated by high-tech convenience, a love letter today, if such a curiosity still exists, most likely would be delivered as a cursory Facebook message or soon-to-be deleted e-mail; however, in a time gone by, writte... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Searching for Pleasant Valley
Pleasant Valley Inn is a hidden landmark among Milwaukee restaurants. Under various names and guises, it has operated since the 1920s from the far corner of West Allis, many blocks from the nearest main street. Many years ago farms or open ... more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Freaks Come Out Fest
A three-day showcase of area experimental rock, pop and punk bands, Freaks Come Out Fest returns to the all-ages arts space the Borg Ward for its second year tonight. Tonight’s lineup includes Holy Shit!, Cartilage Party, Freedom Ride more
May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee