Borchert Field
Ladies and Gentlemen, Your 1953 Milwaukee Brewers! (Almost.)
This week, like thousands of otherbaseball fans all across the state, I bought myself an opening day ticket. WhileI paid way over face value, it’s not going to get me in anywhere on April 6,nor any other day. It is for a team that no longer exi.. more
Mar 30, 2015 3:44 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 3 Comments
Remembering County Stadium
This Friday afternoon, the Milwaukee Brewers' home park will be the site of the biggest party in the state... more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature
O.A.R.
Though sometimes dismissed outside of their tape-trading fan base, between all their tour dates college staples O.A.R. have learned how write some pretty catchy pop songs. “Shattered (Turn the Car Around),” the biggest hit off 2008’s more
Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee