RSS

Borchert Field

program.jpg.jpe

Author's Collection

This week, like thousands of otherbaseball fans all across the state, I bought myself an opening day ticket. WhileI paid way over face value, it’s not going to get me in anywhere on April 6,nor any other day. It is for a team that no longer exi.. more

Mar 30, 2015 3:44 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 3 Comments

blogimage18274.jpe

This Friday afternoon, the Milwaukee Brewers' home park will be the site of the biggest party in the state... more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage11445.jpe

Though sometimes dismissed outside of their tape-trading fan base, between all their tour dates college staples O.A.R. have learned how write some pretty catchy pop songs. “Shattered (Turn the Car Around),” the biggest hit off 2008’s more

Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES