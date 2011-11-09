RSS

Border Battle

It was going to be a rough weekend for the Badgers with the Gophers coming to town, but now there's added pressure because Minnesota is ranked #1 in both the USCHO.com poll and the USA Today/US Hockey poll.The Border Battle always brings added pr.. more

Nov 9, 2011 1:48 AM More Sports

blogimage7544.jpe

It’s one thing for several songwriters to grab their acoustic guitars and play a couple collaborative shows, but Deerhunter, Dan Deacon and No Age’s ambitious “round robin” tour provides far greater logistical challenges: Three blo more

Aug 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage385.jpe

ExpressMilwaukee.comRSS Feeds What is RSS? 31/2Miles to the Center of Somewhere ,About more

Aug 29, 2008 12:00 AM z Archive 1 Comments

e had an absolutely spectacular time Saturday night at the Kohl Center as the Badgers came back from being down 2-0 to tie Minnesota.The boyfriend didn't share my enthusiasm, but I was all psyched by the play of goalie Shane Connelly. I think he h.. more

Jan 29, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

This weekend marks the border battle between the men's hockey teamsfrom Minnesota and Wisconsin. It doesn't matter what happens the restof the season, this is a huge series for both teams. Mostseasons, Wisconsin is a few rungs below Minnesota, .. more

Jan 25, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage411.jpe

If you like your blues music as unfiltered as a strong,menthol cigarette, then chances ar The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 11 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES