Bordercholly

bordercholly cambridge woods ep.jpg.jpe

Earlier this summer Liam Murphy's singer-songwriter project Bordercholly released "Cambridge Woods," a wistful slice of cabin fever that Murphy recorded while waiting out Milwaukee's frigid winter. Now he's released the rest of the songs he record.. more

Jul 9, 2014 3:54 PM On Music

cambridge woods milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Like many of us, Liam Murphy wasfeeling pretty beat down this winter. Murphy had just relocated to Milwaukeefrom Binghamton, N.Y., with his wife last fall to study anthropology at UWM,and the weather did everything in its power to make them reg.. more

Jun 17, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

blogimage10377.jpe

With more than a little help from fervent supporter Kurt Cobain, ’80s underground rock luminaries Meat Puppets scored a major label deal and eventually a minor alternative hit (“Backwater”) in the early ’90s. These days, though, th more

Apr 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

