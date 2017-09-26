RSS

Borg Ward

borgwardbyjosephvitucci.widea.jpg

The loss of several prominent Milwaukee all-ages venues has scene regulars asking what it will take for a DIY venue to survive in this city. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Local Music

expire.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/expirehq

After eight eventful years, Milwaukee road warriors Expire are calling it quits with a final show this weekend. more

Mar 7, 2017 2:39 PM Local Music

borg_ward.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/borg-ward

All ages venues come and go. It's what they do. Most fizzle out almost immediately, as the organizers run afoul of city codes or realize the difficulty of keeping a DIY operation in the black, and even the successful ones tend to have short shelf .. more

Feb 19, 2016 3:00 PM On Music

war memorial.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Keith Ewing, Flickr CCTheranks of World War II veterans are thinning, as are veterans from the KoreanWar. With these statistics in mind, Milwaukee’s War Memorial Center launchedthe Veteran’s Story Project, a campa.. more

Oct 29, 2015 4:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

musicgateway_borgward.jpg.jpe

The Borg Ward’s Girls Rock Milwaukee fundraiser will feature more than a dozen performers from across the Midwest. more

Jan 6, 2015 9:19 PM Music Feature

dearruthie_internetcheating.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader about watching porn in the context of a relationship and plugs exciting events including the Jan. 10 Girls Rock Fundraiser at Borg Ward and Jan. 13 LGBT Business Diversity Summit at Marquette Uni... more

Jan 6, 2015 7:59 PM Hear Me Out

onmusic_lostspiritcover.jpg.jpe

Few genres have evolved less over the last couple of decades than shoegaze. Since the early ’90s the genre has remained frozen like a paused VHS screen, flickering but never progressing, contently drinking up a moment in time. Like most shoegaze a.. more

Jan 2, 2015 9:25 PM On Music

Just heard the news that Packers playersClay Matthews, David Bakhtiari, T.J. Lang, Don Barclay and Josh Sitton make anappearance as an a cappella vocal group in the upcoming movie Pitch Perfect2 (with a title like that, I’m not surprised no Bre.. more

Nov 20, 2014 7:34 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee-bornInsurgent Theatre returns to town late this month for a multi-media show thatoffers some really interesting opportunities for local audiences at the BorgWard on 823 W. National Ave. The Shadow of Lucasville opensthe program. It’s.. more

Jun 1, 2014 4:20 PM Theater

In Tandem Theatre returns this holiday season with yet another production of its long-running Cudahy Caroler Christmas show. Chris Flieller returns to the role of a south-sider named Stasch who is desperately trying to get the fictitious Cudahy-ba.. more

Dec 3, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

experimental mke.jpg.jpe

These are hard times for noise music festivals. Noise fests around the Midwest have been shrinking or scaling back their lineups, and the country’s largest noise festival, more

Aug 20, 2013 11:24 PM Local Music

With the exception of a staged reading last September, Peter J. Woods largely has been absent from the theater scene for the past few years. Instead, the actor/playwright has focused on the music of noise rock—beautiful, aggressive, disharm... more

Jun 22, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

Peter Woods has been avoiding theatre for the better part of the past couple of years. This is a bit of a pity as the playwright/actor/noise artist has written some very provocative, progressive experimental stuff in the past in shows like System.. more

May 27, 2011 5:51 PM Theater

The title, Road, Movie, plays on a genre that has become one of Hollywood's most cliché-driven product lines. Fortunately, the film by Dev Bengal is a road picture of superior horsepower and a kind of Cinema Paradiso on wheels. Beautifully f.. more

Mar 7, 2011 12:44 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage12517.jpe

It is easy to walk right past Distil, the newest hot spot at 722 N. Milwaukee St., with its simple signage on a narrow, windowless brick fa%uFFFDade. But walk in and you will find a long bar, a row of double tables and dark, coppery color t... more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The Borg Ward, the all-ages venue/gallery/ arts space, named after either a German luxury car or something having to do with Star Trek—I never had the opportunity or the inclination to ask—has turned three years old. Though it’s matured more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

The Green Bay Press Gazette says the Packers have been purchasing land surrounding the current stadium over the past five years and are looking to create an entertainment district surrounding the stadium. Doing so would create revenue for the team.. more

Jul 29, 2010 2:06 PM More Sports

blogimage11102.jpe

Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more

Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10962.jpe

Lately, the folks who book shows at the Pabst Theater, the Riverside, and the Turner Hall Ballroom have been getting some much-deserved praise for the job they are doing in getting quality bands to play in Milwaukee. No longer just a city t... more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage5278.jpe

A busy Tuesday at the record store this week is capped by strong releases from two of Canada's preeminent indie-rock collectives, Broken Social Scene and The New Pornographers. Broken Social Scene's Forgiveness Rock Record is t.. more

May 3, 2010 7:04 PM On Music

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES