Bosley On Brady

One of the summer’s highly anticipated restaurant openings, The Diplomat, serves big flavors in the form of small plates and refined American cuisine. Chef Dane Baldwin, along with his staff, bring decades of experience working in Milwaukee... more

Sep 19, 2017 1:38 PM Dining Out

The dog days of summer have slowed down Milwaukee’s new restaurant boom only slightly, with three notable opening in the past month: The Diplomat, Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop and Snifters Tapas & Spirits. This month in closings, Hinterl... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:26 PM Dining Out

Jul 22, 2014 4:27 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

Walk by at 5 p.m. on a weekday and you will notice something about Bosley on Brady. The place is filled with customers, at least the front bar room and the more

Jul 2, 2013 10:27 PM Dining Preview

The action starts early at Bosley on Brady (815 E. Brady St.), thanks to a 4-6 p.m. weekday “happy hour” that offers appetizers at bargain prices. For $5, diners can enjoy items like fried calamari, steak tacos or tropical ceviche. Some ... more

Aug 11, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Nowadaysevery chain restaurant seems to be offering menu deals as a way toattract penny-pinching customers. Five-dollar lunches, anyone?Unfortunately, you usually get what you pay for: cheaper ingredi,None more

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

