RSS

Bossa Nova

Since artists like Antonio Carlos Jobim and songs like “The Girl From Ipanema” took the world by storm in the early ’60s, the Brazilian music known as bossa nova has firmly entrenched itself in the world’s musical consciousness. Putumayo... more

Oct 9, 2013 5:28 PM Album Reviews

jessieware-1.jpg.jpe

Rising British pop star Jessie Ware will headline the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 9, the venue announced today. Ware, who last year released her debut album Devotion , a sleek and sophisticated collection of downtempo electronic-pop and.. more

Jun 25, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

blogimage9369.jpe

It's a good lesson about the need for transparency.We cannot fully snuff out spin, and we NewYork Times' ,None more

Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES