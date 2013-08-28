RSS

Boston Marathon

The timing for Closed Circuit’s release couldn’t be better. With Edward Snowden in Russia, the conviction of the U.S. Army’s Wikileaker, vigorous public debate over the NSA’s surveillance program, the Boston Marathon massacre and the Britis... more

Aug 28, 2013 12:38 AM Film Reviews

What can Americans learn from the bitter debate over the gun reform bill?Perhaps the most obvious lesson is that the leadership of the National Rifle Association, the Gun Owners of more

Apr 21, 2013 8:37 PM News Features

Can you hear yourself think? Can you manage more than bursts of confusion and anger? Can you feel your own humanity anymore? I'll admit it—I've had trouble this week, too. After an explosion like the one in Boston more

Apr 19, 2013 4:00 PM News Features

