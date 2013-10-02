Boston
Building America’s Cities
By the mid-19th century, the U.S. was quickly becoming a nation of cities. These urban centers, unlike their 21st-century counterparts, came to be seen as centers more
Oct 2, 2013 2:04 PM Michael Carriere Books
The Continued Vitality of Mission of Burma
“It’s always been really difficult for us to title a record,” Peter Prescott, drummer for longtime Boston... more
Sep 19, 2012 3:03 PM Erin Wolf Music Feature
Attendance Hasn't Been Great at the BMO Harris Pavilion
Some concertgoers had expected a bigger turnout for Saturday's My Morning Jacket/Band of Horses show at the BMO Harris Pavilion, but compared to recent concerts at the venue, the roughly half-capacity audience was downright impressive. Last month .. more
Aug 13, 2012 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The BMO Harris Pavilion Will Host Concerts Outside of Summerfest
<p> Summerfest\'s snazzy new BMO Harris Paviliona covered, amphitheater-esque stage on the lake, which is set to feature large video screens and an elevated lakeside bar with a viewing areawill also host performances outside of Summerfest. This mo.. more
May 21, 2012 12:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Early Signs of Kerouac in 'Sea Is My Brother'
Drawing from his brief service in the Merchant Marines, Jack Kerouac wrote The Sea Is My Brother in the 1940s. Discovered recently among his papers, Kerouac's long-lost first novel has finally been brought to print by Da Capo Press... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Books
Aphrodite, Degas' Nudes & the Feminine Form
Jan 10, 2012 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Examined Life
Philosophy in general doesn’t lend itself to film, since it can be hard to illustrate visually, by Astra Taylor solves this problem in her 2008 documentary, Examined Life, by pairing today’s top academics and thinkers with images that u,Tod... more
Oct 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Paul Mooney
Forming a deep bond with the similarly straight-talking comedian Richard Pryor, Paul Mooney acted as head writer for “The Richard Pryor Show” and co-writer of Pryor’s landmark albums, including Live on the Sunset Strip and &he,Today in more
Oct 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
House of M w/ Kid Millions and Fresh Cut Collective
Ask the members of House of M how they feel about DC Comics. Actually, you’d better not. Milwaukee’s nine-member hip-hop collective—Wu-Tang in size, but more Jurassic 5 and Little Brother in sound—was united by their love of comics more
Aug 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee