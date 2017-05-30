Boswell Book Company
Nigerian Novelist Reads From His Award-Winning 'The Fisherman'
Nigerian novelist Chigozie Obioma will read from his award-winning book, The Fisherman, at Milwaukee’s Nigerian Community Conference Center on Friday, June 2, in an event co-sponsored by Boswell Book Co. more
May 30, 2017 2:19 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Bless Your (Cheatin’) Heart
Dear Ruthie gives some advice to a reader and then describes several public events of import to the Milwaukee-area LGBTQ community taking place May 24-30. more
May 23, 2017 2:37 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Novelist Imagines the Nicer Side of Nero
Madison-based writer Margaret George will speak at Boswell Book Co. on Thursday, March 9. She’ll be discussing her new book, The Confessions of Young Nero, which takes readers from Nero’s upbringing and early years through his often-tumultu... more
Mar 7, 2017 1:48 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Novelist Mindy Mejia’s Small Town Murder Story
Mindy Mejia’s new novel, Everything You Want Me To Be, recounts a girl’s final year of high school and the complicated factors that ultimately lead to her tragic murder. Mindy Mejia will speak at Boswell Book Company at 7 p.m. on Monday, Fe... more
Feb 7, 2017 2:35 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Novelist Elizabeth McKenzie’s Family Drama
The Portable Veblen, a new book by Elizabeth McKenzie, is a complicated, pragmatic, modern love story filled with nuanced characters, unexpected plot twists and a talking squirrel. McKenzie visits Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. ... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:51 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Young Winston Churchill’s ‘Daring Escape’
Winston Churchill’s capture and daring prison escape as a young man in South Africa during the Boer War form the centerpiece of bestselling author Candice Millard’s new book, Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape and the Making ... more
Sep 27, 2016 3:00 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Adventures on the 'Ice Cube'
Journalist and dogsledder Blair Braverman, author of Welcome to the Goddamn Ice Cube, recounts her intrepid adventures coming of age on the icy frontier in this new memoir. She’ll share her extraordinary experiences at Boswell Book Co. at 7... more
Jul 19, 2016 4:17 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Finding a Cure through Gene Sequencing
In One in a Billion: The Story of Nic Volker and the Dawn of Genomic Medicine, Mark Johnson and Kathleen Gallagher chronicle both the intricate science and the heart-wrenching, intimate personalities behind the groundbreaking case of a Mono... more
May 24, 2016 4:20 PM Jenni Herrick Books
George Sand in ‘Dream Lover’
In The Dream Lover, George Sand and the iconic city she inhabited both come vividly to life in an alluring biography by Elizabeth Berg, who creates a detailed, historically illuminating portrait of a female artist considered a genius of her... more
Apr 26, 2016 3:29 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Two Guys Singing in a Book Store
It’s a musical written on an extremely small canvas. Just two guys. Milwaukee Opera Theatre will present it on the smallest possible stage: a bookstore on Downer Avenue. Billed as a “love story about friendship,” The Story of My Life is.. more
Nov 14, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The World through Material Objects
Sarah Anne Carter from the Chipstone Foundation will discuss her book, Tangible Things, at Boswell Book Co. more
Aug 4, 2015 6:03 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Bicentennial Baseball
In America in 1976, Steve Jobs formed the Apple Computer Company, the two-dollar bill was reintroduced and Jimmy Carter defeated incumbent Gerald Ford to take the presidency. And baseball was alive in America. This was the year of the “Big ... more
Aug 15, 2014 5:35 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Buying Books in Milwaukee
In the age of Amazon and e-readers, independent bookstores are at the mercy of an increasingly paperless world. Shifts in technology made the independent bookstore a tougher sell for publishers, authors and customers, with a few stores spre... more
Jul 3, 2014 1:08 AM Tony Manno Books 1 Comments
Crimes of the Heart in South Milwaukee
It's the story of three adult sisters from Hazelhurst, Mississippi. The three of them are reuniting in their grandfather's home. The youngest, Babe, has shot her husband because she didn't like his looks. Meg has returned from a failed singing c.. more
Aug 21, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Different Black American History
Milwaukee author Michelle Dobbs describes herself as an artist first and then a storyteller. She quit her job in the nonprofit world in 2009 and dedicated herself to publishing her first book, The Rock Island Line. more
Mar 21, 2013 5:25 PM Kenya C. Evans Off the Cuff
Sponges: Birth Control, Menstrual Product, or Both?
From the "Questions People Ask at the Tool Shed" files: This week, we had a customer query us about the different functions a sponge can perform in the vagina. Yes! In addition to serving as a household cleaning tool, sponges can also preve... more
Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
John Gurda
In his new book One People, Many Paths, Milwaukee’s preeminent historian John Gurda shows how the entrepreneurial, intellectual and cultural contributions by the city’s Jewish residents over the past have made Milwaukee a richer place. ,Tod... more
Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee