RSS

Botanas Restaurant

botanas-ii.widea.jpg.jpe

Asecond location of Botanas, aptly named Botanas II, will move into the buildingcurrently housing The Patio at 1421 E. Howard Ave. The Patio will be hostingits last banquet at the end of September. Martha Navejar, who opened theoriginal Botana.. more

Sep 9, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

1984aaa.jpg.jpe

DavidKaye’s Bad Example Productions returns from the shadows once more nextFebruary with a stage adaptation of Orwell’s 1984 . The production runsFeb. 5 - 21 of next year. Nothing says bitter winter and Valentine’s Dayquite like George Orwell’.. more

Aug 3, 2014 9:29 AM Theater

On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we kick off WMSE's fall fund drive by discussing concert etiquette, as Matt responds.. more

Oct 25, 2012 3:53 PM On Music

blogimage10649.jpe

Manchester Orchestra isn’t from Manchester, nor is it an orchestra. It’s a rock band from Atlanta with some strong opinions on the state of commercial rock.“I think there’s definitely something lacking in popular rock music today more

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

Botanas Restaurant 816 S. Fifth St. 414-672-3755 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

SOCIAL UPDATES