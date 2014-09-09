Botanas Restaurant
Botanas II to Open in January
Asecond location of Botanas, aptly named Botanas II, will move into the buildingcurrently housing The Patio at 1421 E. Howard Ave. The Patio will be hostingits last banquet at the end of September. Martha Navejar, who opened theoriginal Botana.. more
Sep 9, 2014 3:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 1 Comments
Auditions for 1984
DavidKaye’s Bad Example Productions returns from the shadows once more nextFebruary with a stage adaptation of Orwell’s 1984 . The production runsFeb. 5 - 21 of next year. Nothing says bitter winter and Valentine’s Dayquite like George Orwell’.. more
Aug 3, 2014 9:29 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
This Week on The Disclaimer: Concert Etiquette
On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we kick off WMSE's fall fund drive by discussing concert etiquette, as Matt responds.. more
Oct 25, 2012 3:53 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Manchester Orchestra’s Louder Brand of Indie Rock
Manchester Orchestra isn’t from Manchester, nor is it an orchestra. It’s a rock band from Atlanta with some strong opinions on the state of commercial rock.“I think there’s definitely something lacking in popular rock music today more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM L. Kent Wolgamott Music Feature
Milwaukee's Best Mexican Restaurant
Botanas Restaurant 816 S. Fifth St. 414-672-3755 ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Best of Milwaukee 2009