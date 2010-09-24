RSS

Bottled Water

blogimage5858.jpe

The bottled water industry, i.e. major soda companies, did a brilliant job of manufacturing demand for something that is practically free and turning it into a multi-billion dollar industry. They have convinced the public that tap water is dangero.. more

Sep 24, 2010 8:16 PM Health & Wellness

blogimage5858.jpe

Part of a younger generation of bands that have a sense of humor about the Celtic music they play, Gaelic Storm combines the traditional Irish instruments (fiddle, bagpipes) with a bit of a rock ’n’ roll mentality. They have a reputation fo... more

Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage2377.jpe

People look at Lake Michigan and it looks like an ocean,” said Pat Henderson, deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). “And they wonder why they should conserve water.” But Henderson said that concerns about the av... more

Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES