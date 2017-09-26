RSS

Boulevard Theatre

Boulevard Theatre’s season opens with Canadian playwright Daniel MacIvor’s gracefully written and insightfully performed Small Things. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Theater

Performing Arts Week spotlights artistic events September-October, including the Florentine’s “Season Sampler" concert, Boulevard Theatre’s Small Things and Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. more

Sep 19, 2017 1:25 PM Performing Arts Weekly

A look ahead at a plentiful season of LGBTQ-themed plays in Milwaukee theaters. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:23 PM My LGBTQ POV

Teacher and student navigate the complexities of densely packed storytelling in John Murrell’s Taking Shakespeare. more

Mar 7, 2017 3:35 PM Theater

Troy Freund Photography

It was suggested that I might want to sit somewhere else. They were folding chairs right next to the stage. Probably not very comfortable. These were a pair of chairs right next to a coat rack. No obstruction of the stage. No one else there. Just .. more

Mar 6, 2017 4:16 PM Theater

The Boulevard Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of John Murrell’s dramatic comedy Taking Shakespeare; The Milwaukee Rep presents American playwright Tennessee Williams’ classic, five-character memory play, The Glass Menagerie; Rebecca H... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:10 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Acacia Theatre Company 414-744-5995 acaciatheatre.com Alchemist Theatre 414-426-4169 thealchemisttheatre.com All In Productions allin-mke.com Bay Players 414-299-9040 theba,Spring Arts Guide 2017 more

Feb 21, 2017 11:10 AM Spring Arts Guide

Boulevard Theatre continues its always original artistic journey throughout the city, this time collaborating with the Plymouth Chorale at the Plymouth Church on Milwaukee's east side. more

Oct 24, 2016 1:38 PM Theater

History in Wisconsin has quite a few strange dichotomies. In the first half of the 1950s, a senator from Appleton led a Communist witch hunt. As Joseph McCarthy’s Red and Lavender Scares were being conducted,  Milwaukee city government was h.. more

Oct 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

I don’t know whether Arthur Sullivan’s The Zoo sounds more like a bizarrely antiquated tale or the plot of some weird contemporary indie movie. The romantic comedy follows two couples. A wealthy man who has fallen in love with a concession.. more

Sep 3, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Dive-in through South Gate. Pas Milwaukee Pubs Gardan Stage and Paddy’s Cafe. Hang a right at High Cross and go on straight ahead. On your left is Literary Corner. On your right is a genealogy kiosk. Right there between the two of them is th.. more

Aug 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Photo by Troy Freund

In the Boulevard Theatre’s currently running production of The Bald Soprano, two supercilious, well-to-do couples bicker, backbite and vie for dominance with increasing incomprehensibility, such that by play’s end, language has broken down ... more

May 3, 2016 3:28 PM Theater

It is maddeningly difficult to communicate with other people. Even the most straightforward sentence carries a million different connotations that could completely derail any sense of true meaning. This may have been what Eugène Ionesco wa.. more

Apr 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Courtesy Boulevard Theatre

The Boulevard Theatre lends warmth to a tiny East Side stage as it renders the Wisconsin premiere of Jason Odell Williams' Handle with Care. Zoe Schwartz is vibrantly endearing as Ayelot. She's a,Theater more

Nov 9, 2015 9:42 AM Theater

It just might be the first Christmas show of the holiday season. And it’s Jewish. And it’s being staged at a UCC church. Did I mention it’s also a romantic comedy? Hugh Blewett and Zoe Schwartz star with Mitch Weindorf and Chrstine Lathrop.. more

Oct 31, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Boulevard Theatre’s presents the romantic comedy Handle With Care, by Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer Jason Odell Williams. Show runs Nov. 7- 29 at Plymouth Church. more

Oct 27, 2015 9:26 PM Theater

Paul Masterson describes the fate of the “BGFF” (best gay friend forever) and various associated sexual double standards. more

Oct 27, 2015 8:24 PM Hear Me Out

It’s nice to see Hamburger Mary’s consistently supporting the arts with periodic Hambingo fundraisers. Hosted by drag queens, the fundraisers sound like a lot of fun and a really strong way to connect that fun with the organization that’s .. more

Jul 18, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The Boulevard Theatre will be holding auditions for its 30th Anniversary Season next month. Potential scripts for the upcoming 2015-2016 theater season include Jason Odell Williams’ contemporary comedy Handle With Care , C. Denby Swanson’s contemp.. more

May 29, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo Credit: Troy Freund

Boulevard Theatre’s 'Rx,' staged in the beautifully converted basement of Plymouth Church, is an appealing love story and satire of America’s over-dependence on pharmaceuticals. more

Apr 20, 2015 11:40 AM Theater

