Boulevard Theatre
Humor and Heart in Boulevard's 'Small Things'
Boulevard Theatre’s season opens with Canadian playwright Daniel MacIvor’s gracefully written and insightfully performed Small Things. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 21-27, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights artistic events September-October, including the Florentine’s “Season Sampler" concert, Boulevard Theatre’s Small Things and Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. more
Sep 19, 2017 1:25 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Coming to a (Live) Theater Near You
A look ahead at a plentiful season of LGBTQ-themed plays in Milwaukee theaters. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:23 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Taking on Shakespeare in Boulevard Theatre Production
Teacher and student navigate the complexities of densely packed storytelling in John Murrell’s Taking Shakespeare. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sitting Next to the Coat Rack
It was suggested that I might want to sit somewhere else. They were folding chairs right next to the stage. Probably not very comfortable. These were a pair of chairs right next to a coat rack. No obstruction of the stage. No one else there. Just .. more
Mar 6, 2017 4:16 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 3.2.17
The Boulevard Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of John Murrell’s dramatic comedy Taking Shakespeare; The Milwaukee Rep presents American playwright Tennessee Williams’ classic, five-character memory play, The Glass Menagerie; Rebecca H... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Spring Arts Guide 2017 Directory
Acacia Theatre Company 414-744-5995 acaciatheatre.com Alchemist Theatre 414-426-4169 thealchemisttheatre.com All In Productions allin-mke.com Bay Players 414-299-9040 theba,Spring Arts Guide 2017 more
Feb 21, 2017 11:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Spring Arts Guide
Boulevard Theatre’s ‘Where the Streetcar Bends’ is a Comical Tribute to Old Milwaukee
Boulevard Theatre continues its always original artistic journey throughout the city, this time collaborating with the Plymouth Chorale at the Plymouth Church on Milwaukee's east side. more
Oct 24, 2016 1:38 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Milwaukee History and Sullivan without Gilbert
History in Wisconsin has quite a few strange dichotomies. In the first half of the 1950s, a senator from Appleton led a Communist witch hunt. As Joseph McCarthy’s Red and Lavender Scares were being conducted, Milwaukee city government was h.. more
Oct 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Zoo Auditions With Boulevard
I don’t know whether Arthur Sullivan’s The Zoo sounds more like a bizarrely antiquated tale or the plot of some weird contemporary indie movie. The romantic comedy follows two couples. A wealthy man who has fallen in love with a concession.. more
Sep 3, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theater at Irish Fest This Weekend
Dive-in through South Gate. Pas Milwaukee Pubs Gardan Stage and Paddy’s Cafe. Hang a right at High Cross and go on straight ahead. On your left is Literary Corner. On your right is a genealogy kiosk. Right there between the two of them is th.. more
Aug 17, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Devolution of Language
In the Boulevard Theatre’s currently running production of The Bald Soprano, two supercilious, well-to-do couples bicker, backbite and vie for dominance with increasing incomprehensibility, such that by play’s end, language has broken down ... more
May 3, 2016 3:28 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Ionesco’s Bald Soprano with Boulevard Next Week
It is maddeningly difficult to communicate with other people. Even the most straightforward sentence carries a million different connotations that could completely derail any sense of true meaning. This may have been what Eugène Ionesco wa.. more
Apr 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boulevard Theatre's Israeli Immigrant Comedy
The Boulevard Theatre lends warmth to a tiny East Side stage as it renders the Wisconsin premiere of Jason Odell Williams' Handle with Care. Zoe Schwartz is vibrantly endearing as Ayelot. She's a,Theater more
Nov 9, 2015 9:42 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boulevard’s HANDLE WITH CARE Next Month
It just might be the first Christmas show of the holiday season. And it’s Jewish. And it’s being staged at a UCC church. Did I mention it’s also a romantic comedy? Hugh Blewett and Zoe Schwartz star with Mitch Weindorf and Chrstine Lathrop.. more
Oct 31, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Midwest Premiere of ‘Handle With Care’
Boulevard Theatre’s presents the romantic comedy Handle With Care, by Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer Jason Odell Williams. Show runs Nov. 7- 29 at Plymouth Church. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:26 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Best Gay Friend Forever Syndrome
Paul Masterson describes the fate of the “BGFF” (best gay friend forever) and various associated sexual double standards. more
Oct 27, 2015 8:24 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Hambingo Fundraiser for Boulevard
It’s nice to see Hamburger Mary’s consistently supporting the arts with periodic Hambingo fundraisers. Hosted by drag queens, the fundraisers sound like a lot of fun and a really strong way to connect that fun with the organization that’s .. more
Jul 18, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boulevard Theatre General Auditions
The Boulevard Theatre will be holding auditions for its 30th Anniversary Season next month. Potential scripts for the upcoming 2015-2016 theater season include Jason Odell Williams’ contemporary comedy Handle With Care , C. Denby Swanson’s contemp.. more
May 29, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boulevard Presents an ‘Rx’ for Laughs
Boulevard Theatre’s 'Rx,' staged in the beautifully converted basement of Plymouth Church, is an appealing love story and satire of America’s over-dependence on pharmaceuticals. more
Apr 20, 2015 11:40 AM Selena Milewski Theater