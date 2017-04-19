Bourbon
Sweet Peaches and Bourbon
Do you have a go-to patio drink? Something with vodka, maybe? Or gin and lemonade or tonic? We invite you to throw that conventional patio drink playbook out the window and invite a little bit of t,Stein and Dine more
Apr 19, 2017 3:45 PM Lisa Kortebein Stein & Dine
We Tried Miller Fortune, Miller's Spirit-Inspired Beer, And It Wasn't Great
When Bloomberg News Service reportedthat MillerCoors was courting spirits drinkers with a new“bourbon-like lager” called Miller Fortune, the beer communitybegrudgingly awarded Miller points for innovation. Whilebourbon-flavored beers are fa.. more
Feb 12, 2014 2:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 4 Comments
Meet Miller Fortune, MillerCoors' Bourbon-Flavored Beer
Jan 27, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Tripoli Shrine Circus
The Tripoli Shriners of Milwaukee have made a name for themselves through their community service and support of the Shriners’ Hospital for Children, but to many they’re best known for their local circus, which does nine performances more
Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Shutter Island
The island rises like a prehistoric behemoth from the fog of Boston harbor, a rocky Alcatraz set in cold, swirling tides and accessible only by a choppy ferry ride. Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island is confined to that rock, a steeply pitche... more
Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Haggard Country
By 1970 Merle Haggard had placed himself firmly on one side of the social and political rift threatening to tear America apart. A guest star that year on Porter Wagoner’s popular syndicated television show, Haggard performed “The Fighting Side o.. more
Oct 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Spirit Temple
Some peoplehave it, some people don’t—the magic touch that marks a business w Sugar Maple is located at 441 E. Lincoln Ave., (414)-481-2393. ,Eat/Drink more
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview