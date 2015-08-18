RSS

Boutique

adidasrundmc.jpg.jpe

Flickr CC

DMC of the classic hip-hop group Run DMC will be at Clickssneaker store at 1916 E Capitol Dr., on Saturday, Aug, 22 from 1:30 to 3:30p.m.DMC, or Darryl McDaniels, co-owns the shop with Milwaukeenative Eric “Shake” James. The shop sells lim.. more

Aug 18, 2015 9:00 PM Around MKE

curtains_robertdubac.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Robert Dubac

The differences between men and women are funny. I know this. Although, after a class in the psychology of men and women in the mid 1990s, I also know that the only real difference is physical and biological. Everything else is a product of social.. more

Jan 15, 2015 3:10 PM Theater

blogimage18155.jpe

There's a new place in town to channel our inner “bombshell.” Pin Up (1224 E. Brady St.), a blow-dry bar and eye boutique that is the latest creation of Leroy Buth, is a “whole different animal” than Halo Hair Spa, Buth's more

Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

It's always interesting getting news on weird and obscure shows from Madison. There's a real spirit of experimentation on the stage over there . . . a city with less going on onstage than Milwaukee seems to have just as many new shows in a give.. more

Sep 13, 2011 11:20 AM Theater

blogimage11975.jpe

Kiss of Death is a classic film noir from 1947 in which Richard Widmark plays a psychopathic killer who laughs maniacally as he pushes an elderly woman in a wheelchair down a flight of stairs.During these mean-spirited political times, Repu... more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 11 Comments

blogimage7273.jpe

In August 2008, Brian McGinleyandhis wife, Camthu Pham, both optometrists, purchased Opti Where did you practice previously? ,Off the Cuff more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES