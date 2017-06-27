Bowls
French Food in Washington Heights, Plus New Restaurants in Walker's Point and the East Side
Several new restaurants have opened this past month in Milwaukee, including Maison, Donut Squad, The Laughing Taco, Bowls, Yokohama. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:02 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Fighting Hunger in Wisconsin
For 11 years, Milwaukee’s volunteer-driven art auction Feed Your Soul has helped raise funds for Feeding America EasternWisconsin by auctioning off decorated bowls and artwork. Every $1 donatedto Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin provides five m.. more
Oct 27, 2014 5:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Fractured Tales of Milwaukee’s East Side: A True Story About the Germans, the Poles, the Irish, the Jews, the Italians, and the Greeks (AuthorHouse), by Thelma “Queen Tillie” Kamuchey and Jim “Rabbi” Hanley
During the 1960s the East Side became Milwaukee’s hipster mecca; before then, it was a typical, closely packed working-class neighborhood. Jim Hanley and Thelma Kamuchey, children growing up on the East Side in the 1940s and ’50s, recount t... more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
We interrupt your baseball season with some spectacular Badger F
Not sure why you would be making these predictions so early - but since I like how they play out, I'm passing them along.Mark Schlabach on ESPN.com has his college bowl predictions for next season up. (SERIOUSLY?!)And he's got the Badgers in the R.. more
Jul 11, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Joys of Being Black
If it’s such an overwhelming advantage to be a black man running for president of th What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Taking Liberties more
Mar 20, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments