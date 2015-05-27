The Box Milwaukee
Comedy @ MKE Follies
In every city that claims to have a theater scene, you need two major kinds of theaters. You need big budget theaters, likeThe Milwaukee Rep with their multi-million dollar budgets complete with massivebeautiful sets, costumes, lights, etc. (you.. more
May 27, 2015 10:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Dance Happening: ‘MKE Follies’
Dance Revolution Milwaukee’s bi-monthly mini performing arts festival, MKE Follies, is back from an intermission during which the show’s cool venue, The Box, moved to street level at 311 E. Wisconsin Ave. more
May 12, 2015 7:57 PM John Schneider Dance
Boris and Doris On the Town
Divine Flicks: The 28th Annual Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival opened its 14-film weekend with much flair at the Oriental Theatre with I Am Divine, the more
Oct 30, 2013 1:28 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Brady Street Festival
Rock climbing, a BMX stunt team, belly dancers, camel rides, wine and cheese tastings, food and shopping are among the attractions at today’s Brady Street Festival. Of course, there’s also music—three stages of it, featuring acts like more
Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee