RSS

Boxing

sponsoredcontent_buddhalounge.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

"The biggest night in the sport’s history…”?That’s what many are calling the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiaoencounter this coming Saturday night. And at a $99.95 pay-per-view price, I’mcalling it “the most expensive night in the sport’s his.. more

Apr 30, 2015 9:30 PM Sponsored Content

ihatehollywood_boxingfilms.jpg.jpe

UniversalMovies / Youtube

With boxing enjoyinga national upsurge in interest due to the May 2 mega-million-dollar-fight forthe welterweight title between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, it’s worthrecalling some of the great, gritty movies about The Sweet Science... more

Apr 28, 2015 9:30 PM Film Reviews

ae.jpg.jpe

“Do you see this?” coach Frank Porter says, pointing to a long shelf jammed with trophies. Porter, program director at Ace Boxing Club, is talking to his beginner class of boxers lined up inside the ring... more

Oct 23, 2012 11:32 PM A&E Feature

blogimage19372.jpe

Here it comes, starting Friday night: A quadrennial quest for gold by the world's top competitors—Coca-Cola, Visa, McDonald's, GE, Procter & Gamble... And then there are the Summer Olympic Games in London... more

Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage11575.jpe

Lincoln Avenue is not the busiest street in West Allis, so why are there so many cars at the intersection of 62nd Street? Because this site is home to Fratelli’s (6202 W. Lincoln Ave.). Seating is limited to three tables in the small interi... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 7 Comments

The term “concert cruise” typically conjures thoughts of Hawaiian-shirted Jimmy Buffett cover bands and Pat McCurdy types, but for its 2010 schedule the Milwaukee Boat Line has played against type. Rather than recycle headliners from the ci... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

I was going to just post the first question in this "mailbag" from MilwaukeeBrewers.com, but all of the questions are worthy thinking points heading into Spring Training, so I'll post the whole thing... What are the chances any of the Brewers' ".. more

Feb 5, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage502.jpe

Through March 23, the Milwaukee Art Museum will display its latest exhibition, The P Wall Street Journal ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage457.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum debuts its latest exhibition today, The Powerful Hand of George Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun. ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES